Supreme Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 27.01% YOY, profit at ₹186.97 crore and revenue at ₹2509.88 crore

Supreme Industries Q3 Results 2025:Supreme Industries declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.48% & the profit decreased by 27.01% YoY. Profit at ₹186.97 crore and revenue at ₹2509.88 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.42% and the profit decreased by 9.5%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.83% q-o-q & increased by 4.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 5.13% q-o-q & decreased by 27.87% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹14.72 for Q3 which decreased by 27.02% Y-o-Y.
Supreme Industries has delivered -6.23% return in the last 1 week, -29.37% return in last 6 months and -14.44% YTD return.
Currently, the Supreme Industries has a market cap of ₹51088.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6460 & ₹3601 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2025 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
Supreme Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2509.88
|2272.95
|+10.42%
|2449.1
|+2.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|115.23
|119.82
|-3.83%
|109.78
|+4.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91.29
|89.94
|+1.5%
|77.24
|+18.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|2292.35
|2043.66
|+12.17%
|2147.5
|+6.75%
|Operating Income
|217.53
|229.29
|-5.13%
|301.6
|-27.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|245.41
|269.53
|-8.95%
|337.97
|-27.39%
|Net Income
|186.97
|206.6
|-9.5%
|256.17
|-27.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.72
|16.26
|-9.47%
|20.17
|-27.02%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹186.97Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹2509.88Cr