Supreme Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 27.01% YOY, profit at ₹186.97 crore and revenue at ₹2509.88 crore

Supreme Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 2.48% YoY & profit decreased by 27.01% YoY, profit at 186.97 crore and revenue at 2509.88 crore

Livemint
Published21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Advertisement
Supreme Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025

Supreme Industries Q3 Results 2025:Supreme Industries declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.48% & the profit decreased by 27.01% YoY. Profit at 186.97 crore and revenue at 2509.88 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.42% and the profit decreased by 9.5%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.83% q-o-q & increased by 4.96% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 5.13% q-o-q & decreased by 27.87% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 14.72 for Q3 which decreased by 27.02% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

Supreme Industries has delivered -6.23% return in the last 1 week, -29.37% return in last 6 months and -14.44% YTD return.

Currently, the Supreme Industries has a market cap of 51088.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6460 & 3601 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2025 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Supreme Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2509.882272.95+10.42%2449.1+2.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115.23119.82-3.83%109.78+4.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.2989.94+1.5%77.24+18.19%
Total Operating Expense2292.352043.66+12.17%2147.5+6.75%
Operating Income217.53229.29-5.13%301.6-27.87%
Net Income Before Taxes245.41269.53-8.95%337.97-27.39%
Net Income186.97206.6-9.5%256.17-27.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.7216.26-9.47%20.17-27.02%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSupreme Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 27.01% YOY, profit at ₹186.97 crore and revenue at ₹2509.88 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹186.97Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2509.88Cr

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts