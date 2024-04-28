Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.28% YOY

Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.76% & the profit decreased by 1.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.82% and the profit increased by 38.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.27% q-o-q & increased by 23.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 37.1% q-o-q & increased by 1.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.93 for Q4 which decreased by 1.26% Y-o-Y.
Supreme Industries has delivered 2.49% return in the last 1 week, 3.02% return in last 6 months and -5.27% YTD return.
Currently the Supreme Industries has a market cap of ₹54666.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4888 & ₹2609 respectively.
Supreme Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3007.89
|2449.1
|+22.82%
|2598.3
|+15.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|123.25
|109.78
|+12.27%
|99.72
|+23.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|77.17
|77.24
|-0.09%
|72.1
|+7.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|2594.39
|2147.5
|+20.81%
|2190.12
|+18.46%
|Operating Income
|413.5
|301.6
|+37.1%
|408.18
|+1.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|464.56
|337.97
|+37.46%
|464.66
|-0.02%
|Net Income
|354.82
|256.17
|+38.51%
|359.43
|-1.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.93
|20.17
|+38.47%
|28.29
|-1.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹354.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3007.89Cr
