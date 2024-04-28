Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.28% YOY

Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.76% & the profit decreased by 1.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.82% and the profit increased by 38.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.27% q-o-q & increased by 23.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 37.1% q-o-q & increased by 1.3% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹27.93 for Q4 which decreased by 1.26% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries has delivered 2.49% return in the last 1 week, 3.02% return in last 6 months and -5.27% YTD return.

Currently the Supreme Industries has a market cap of ₹54666.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4888 & ₹2609 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Supreme Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3007.89 2449.1 +22.82% 2598.3 +15.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 123.25 109.78 +12.27% 99.72 +23.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 77.17 77.24 -0.09% 72.1 +7.03% Total Operating Expense 2594.39 2147.5 +20.81% 2190.12 +18.46% Operating Income 413.5 301.6 +37.1% 408.18 +1.3% Net Income Before Taxes 464.56 337.97 +37.46% 464.66 -0.02% Net Income 354.82 256.17 +38.51% 359.43 -1.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.93 20.17 +38.47% 28.29 -1.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹354.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3007.89Cr

