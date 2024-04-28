Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.28% YOY

Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.28% YOY

Livemint

Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.76% YoY & profit decreased by 1.28% YoY

Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live

Supreme Industries Q4 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.76% & the profit decreased by 1.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.82% and the profit increased by 38.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.27% q-o-q & increased by 23.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 37.1% q-o-q & increased by 1.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.93 for Q4 which decreased by 1.26% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries has delivered 2.49% return in the last 1 week, 3.02% return in last 6 months and -5.27% YTD return.

Currently the Supreme Industries has a market cap of 54666.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4888 & 2609 respectively.

Supreme Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3007.892449.1+22.82%2598.3+15.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total123.25109.78+12.27%99.72+23.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization77.1777.24-0.09%72.1+7.03%
Total Operating Expense2594.392147.5+20.81%2190.12+18.46%
Operating Income413.5301.6+37.1%408.18+1.3%
Net Income Before Taxes464.56337.97+37.46%464.66-0.02%
Net Income354.82256.17+38.51%359.43-1.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.9320.17+38.47%28.29-1.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹354.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3007.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

