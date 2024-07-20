Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.06% YOY

Published20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live

Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 28.43% & the profit increased by 76.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit decreased by 7.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 6.03% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 9.12% q-o-q & increased by 89.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.49 for Q1 which increased by 76.36% Y-o-Y. Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered 2.32% return in the last 1 week, 67.75% return in last 6 months and 61.14% YTD return.

Currently the Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of 16956.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 926.6 & 409 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1573.491562.84+0.68%1225.15+28.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.6414.32+16.23%15.7+6.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.4415.98+2.92%14.17+16.01%
Total Operating Expense1428.791403.62+1.79%1148.84+24.37%
Operating Income144.7159.22-9.12%76.31+89.63%
Net Income Before Taxes164.43176.57-6.87%93.58+75.72%
Net Income121.95131.5-7.27%69.26+76.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.496.99-7.15%3.68+76.36%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>121.95Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1573.49Cr
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
