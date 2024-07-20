Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.06% YOY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 28.43% & the profit increased by 76.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit decreased by 7.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 6.03% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 9.12% q-o-q & increased by 89.63% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The EPS is ₹6.49 for Q1 which increased by 76.36% Y-o-Y. Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered 2.32% return in the last 1 week, 67.75% return in last 6 months and 61.14% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of ₹16956.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹926.6 & ₹409 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1573.49 1562.84 +0.68% 1225.15 +28.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.64 14.32 +16.23% 15.7 +6.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.44 15.98 +2.92% 14.17 +16.01% Total Operating Expense 1428.79 1403.62 +1.79% 1148.84 +24.37% Operating Income 144.7 159.22 -9.12% 76.31 +89.63% Net Income Before Taxes 164.43 176.57 -6.87% 93.58 +75.72% Net Income 121.95 131.5 -7.27% 69.26 +76.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.49 6.99 -7.15% 3.68 +76.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹121.95Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1573.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}