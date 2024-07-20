Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.06% YOY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.06% YOY

Livemint

Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.43% YoY & profit increased by 76.06% YoY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live

Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 28.43% & the profit increased by 76.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit decreased by 7.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 6.03% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 9.12% q-o-q & increased by 89.63% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The EPS is 6.49 for Q1 which increased by 76.36% Y-o-Y. Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered 2.32% return in the last 1 week, 67.75% return in last 6 months and 61.14% YTD return.

Currently the Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of 16956.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 926.6 & 409 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1573.491562.84+0.68%1225.15+28.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.6414.32+16.23%15.7+6.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.4415.98+2.92%14.17+16.01%
Total Operating Expense1428.791403.62+1.79%1148.84+24.37%
Operating Income144.7159.22-9.12%76.31+89.63%
Net Income Before Taxes164.43176.57-6.87%93.58+75.72%
Net Income121.95131.5-7.27%69.26+76.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.496.99-7.15%3.68+76.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹121.95Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1573.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.