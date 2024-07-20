Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.06% YOY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 28.43% & the profit increased by 76.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit decreased by 7.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 6.03% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 9.12% q-o-q & increased by 89.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.49 for Q1 which increased by 76.36% Y-o-Y. Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered 2.32% return in the last 1 week, 67.75% return in last 6 months and 61.14% YTD return.
Currently the Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of ₹16956.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹926.6 & ₹409 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Supreme Petrochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1573.49
|1562.84
|+0.68%
|1225.15
|+28.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.64
|14.32
|+16.23%
|15.7
|+6.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.44
|15.98
|+2.92%
|14.17
|+16.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|1428.79
|1403.62
|+1.79%
|1148.84
|+24.37%
|Operating Income
|144.7
|159.22
|-9.12%
|76.31
|+89.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|164.43
|176.57
|-6.87%
|93.58
|+75.72%
|Net Income
|121.95
|131.5
|-7.27%
|69.26
|+76.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.49
|6.99
|-7.15%
|3.68
|+76.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹121.95Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1573.49Cr
