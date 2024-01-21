Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.47% YoY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.47% YoY

Livemint

Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 0.62% YoY & Profit Decreased by 24.47% YoY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.62% & the profit decreased by 24.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.04% and the profit decreased by 13.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.84% q-o-q & increased by 11.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.32% q-o-q & decreased by 26.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.6 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 24.45% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, 22.34% return in the last 6 months, and -3.94% YTD return.

Currently, Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of 10108.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 618 & 345.3 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1187.681277.67-7.04%1180.38+0.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.3716.11+7.84%15.6+11.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.0814.26+5.79%11.02+36.86%
Total Operating Expense1107.921185.66-6.56%1072.52+3.3%
Operating Income79.7692.01-13.32%107.86-26.05%
Net Income Before Taxes92.41105.67-12.55%121.09-23.69%
Net Income67.6778.06-13.31%89.59-24.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.64.15-13.25%4.76-24.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹67.67Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1187.68Cr

