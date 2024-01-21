Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.47% YoY

Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.62% & the profit decreased by 24.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.04% and the profit decreased by 13.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.84% q-o-q & increased by 11.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.32% q-o-q & decreased by 26.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.6 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 24.45% Y-o-Y.
Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, 22.34% return in the last 6 months, and -3.94% YTD return.
Currently, Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of ₹10108.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹618 & ₹345.3 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
Supreme Petrochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1187.68
|1277.67
|-7.04%
|1180.38
|+0.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.37
|16.11
|+7.84%
|15.6
|+11.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.08
|14.26
|+5.79%
|11.02
|+36.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|1107.92
|1185.66
|-6.56%
|1072.52
|+3.3%
|Operating Income
|79.76
|92.01
|-13.32%
|107.86
|-26.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|92.41
|105.67
|-12.55%
|121.09
|-23.69%
|Net Income
|67.67
|78.06
|-13.31%
|89.59
|-24.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.6
|4.15
|-13.25%
|4.76
|-24.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹67.67Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1187.68Cr
