Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.47% YoY

Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.62% & the profit decreased by 24.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.04% and the profit decreased by 13.31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.84% q-o-q & increased by 11.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.32% q-o-q & decreased by 26.05% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.6 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 24.45% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, 22.34% return in the last 6 months, and -3.94% YTD return.

Currently, Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of ₹10108.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹618 & ₹345.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1187.68 1277.67 -7.04% 1180.38 +0.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.37 16.11 +7.84% 15.6 +11.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.08 14.26 +5.79% 11.02 +36.86% Total Operating Expense 1107.92 1185.66 -6.56% 1072.52 +3.3% Operating Income 79.76 92.01 -13.32% 107.86 -26.05% Net Income Before Taxes 92.41 105.67 -12.55% 121.09 -23.69% Net Income 67.67 78.06 -13.31% 89.59 -24.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.6 4.15 -13.25% 4.76 -24.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹67.67Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1187.68Cr

