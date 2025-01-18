Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 5.44% YOY, profit at ₹71.35 crore and revenue at ₹1405.31 crore

Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.32% & the profit increased by 5.44% YoY. Profit at ₹71.35 crore and revenue at ₹1405.31 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66% and the profit decreased by 21.02%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.94% q-o-q & increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 24.1% q-o-q & increased by 3.03% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹3.79 for Q3 which increased by 5.28% Y-o-Y.
As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
Supreme Petrochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1405.31
|1505.56
|-6.66%
|1187.68
|+18.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.9
|15.99
|+11.94%
|17.37
|+3.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.07
|16.96
|+0.65%
|15.08
|+13.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|1323.13
|1397.28
|-5.31%
|1107.92
|+19.42%
|Operating Income
|82.18
|108.28
|-24.1%
|79.76
|+3.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|96.11
|121.99
|-21.21%
|92.41
|+4%
|Net Income
|71.35
|90.34
|-21.02%
|67.67
|+5.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.79
|4.8
|-21.04%
|3.6
|+5.28%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹71.35Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1405.31Cr