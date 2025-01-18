Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 5.44% YOY, profit at ₹71.35 crore and revenue at ₹1405.31 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.32% & the profit increased by 5.44% YoY. Profit at 71.35 crore and revenue at 1405.31 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66% and the profit decreased by 21.02%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.94% q-o-q & increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 24.1% q-o-q & increased by 3.03% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 3.79 for Q3 which increased by 5.28% Y-o-Y.

As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1405.311505.56-6.66%1187.68+18.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.915.99+11.94%17.37+3.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.0716.96+0.65%15.08+13.2%
Total Operating Expense1323.131397.28-5.31%1107.92+19.42%
Operating Income82.18108.28-24.1%79.76+3.03%
Net Income Before Taxes96.11121.99-21.21%92.41+4%
Net Income71.3590.34-21.02%67.67+5.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.794.8-21.04%3.6+5.28%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹71.35Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1405.31Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
