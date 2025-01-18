Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 5.44% YOY, profit at ₹71.35 crore and revenue at ₹1405.31 crore

Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.32% & the profit increased by 5.44% YoY. Profit at ₹71.35 crore and revenue at ₹1405.31 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66% and the profit decreased by 21.02%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.94% q-o-q & increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Petrochemicals Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 24.1% q-o-q & increased by 3.03% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹3.79 for Q3 which increased by 5.28% Y-o-Y.

As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1405.31 1505.56 -6.66% 1187.68 +18.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.9 15.99 +11.94% 17.37 +3.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.07 16.96 +0.65% 15.08 +13.2% Total Operating Expense 1323.13 1397.28 -5.31% 1107.92 +19.42% Operating Income 82.18 108.28 -24.1% 79.76 +3.03% Net Income Before Taxes 96.11 121.99 -21.21% 92.41 +4% Net Income 71.35 90.34 -21.02% 67.67 +5.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.79 4.8 -21.04% 3.6 +5.28%

