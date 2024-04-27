Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.71% YOY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live : Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.69% & the profit decreased by 17.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.59% and the profit increased by 94.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.56% q-o-q & increased by 15.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 99.64% q-o-q & decreased by 18.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.99 for Q4 which decreased by 17.78% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered 9.05% return in the last 1 week, 25.51% return in last 6 months and 23.44% YTD return.

Currently the Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of ₹12988.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹783 & ₹354.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1562.84 1187.68 +31.59% 1386.85 +12.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.32 17.37 -17.56% 12.43 +15.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.98 15.08 +5.95% 13.55 +17.91% Total Operating Expense 1403.62 1107.92 +26.69% 1191.5 +17.8% Operating Income 159.22 79.76 +99.64% 195.36 -18.5% Net Income Before Taxes 176.57 92.41 +91.08% 215.52 -18.07% Net Income 131.5 67.67 +94.34% 159.81 -17.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.99 3.6 +94.17% 8.5 -17.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹131.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1562.84Cr

