Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.71% YOY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live : Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.69% & the profit decreased by 17.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.59% and the profit increased by 94.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.56% q-o-q & increased by 15.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 99.64% q-o-q & decreased by 18.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.99 for Q4 which decreased by 17.78% Y-o-Y.
Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered 9.05% return in the last 1 week, 25.51% return in last 6 months and 23.44% YTD return.
Currently the Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of ₹12988.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹783 & ₹354.55 respectively.
As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
Supreme Petrochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1562.84
|1187.68
|+31.59%
|1386.85
|+12.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.32
|17.37
|-17.56%
|12.43
|+15.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.98
|15.08
|+5.95%
|13.55
|+17.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|1403.62
|1107.92
|+26.69%
|1191.5
|+17.8%
|Operating Income
|159.22
|79.76
|+99.64%
|195.36
|-18.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|176.57
|92.41
|+91.08%
|215.52
|-18.07%
|Net Income
|131.5
|67.67
|+94.34%
|159.81
|-17.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.99
|3.6
|+94.17%
|8.5
|-17.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹131.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1562.84Cr
