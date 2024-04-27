Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.71% YOY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.71% YOY

Livemint

Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.69% YoY & profit decreasedby 17.71% YoY

Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live

Supreme Petrochemicals Q4 Results Live : Supreme Petrochemicals declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.69% & the profit decreased by 17.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.59% and the profit increased by 94.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.56% q-o-q & increased by 15.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 99.64% q-o-q & decreased by 18.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.99 for Q4 which decreased by 17.78% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Petrochemicals has delivered 9.05% return in the last 1 week, 25.51% return in last 6 months and 23.44% YTD return.

Currently the Supreme Petrochemicals has a market cap of 12988.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 783 & 354.55 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

Supreme Petrochemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1562.841187.68+31.59%1386.85+12.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.3217.37-17.56%12.43+15.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.9815.08+5.95%13.55+17.91%
Total Operating Expense1403.621107.92+26.69%1191.5+17.8%
Operating Income159.2279.76+99.64%195.36-18.5%
Net Income Before Taxes176.5792.41+91.08%215.52-18.07%
Net Income131.567.67+94.34%159.81-17.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.993.6+94.17%8.5-17.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹131.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1562.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.