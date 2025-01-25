Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 57.03% YOY, profit at ₹46.78 crore and revenue at ₹185.65 crore

Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 32.54% YoY & profit increased by 57.03% YoY, profit at 46.78 crore and revenue at 185.65 crore

Livemint
Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Advertisement
Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025:Supriya Life Sciences declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, revealing impressive financial performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 32.54% year-on-year, with profits soaring by 57.03%. The profit for the quarter stood at 46.78 crore, while revenue reached 185.65 crore.

Despite the strong year-on-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, where revenue and profit saw declines of 43.18% and 48.47%, respectively. Notably, Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 50.29% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 12.59% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results

The operating income also experienced a downturn, decreasing by 48.25% quarter-over-quarter but showing an increase of 62.51% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 5.82, marking a 57.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Supriya Life Sciences has delivered a 9.47% return over the last week and an impressive 90.62% return over the past six months, although it reported a slight decline of -1.28% Year-to-Date.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, Supriya Life Sciences boasts a market capitalization of 5,878.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 835.2 and a low of 288.9. Analysts remain optimistic, with 1 out of 1 covering analysts giving the stock a 'Strong Buy' rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance and growth potential.

Supriya Life Sciences Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue185.65326.73-43.18%140.07+32.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.7739.77-50.29%17.56+12.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.969.4-47.23%3.96+25.25%
Total Operating Expense124.66208.87-40.32%102.55+21.56%
Operating Income60.99117.86-48.25%37.53+62.51%
Net Income Before Taxes62.58121.84-48.64%40.1+56.06%
Net Income46.7890.79-48.47%29.79+57.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.8211.28-48.4%3.7+57.3%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSupriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 57.03% YOY, profit at ₹46.78 crore and revenue at ₹185.65 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹46.78Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹185.65Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts