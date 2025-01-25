Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 57.03% YOY, profit at ₹46.78 crore and revenue at ₹185.65 crore

Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025:Supriya Life Sciences declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, revealing impressive financial performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 32.54% year-on-year, with profits soaring by 57.03%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹46.78 crore, while revenue reached ₹185.65 crore.

Despite the strong year-on-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, where revenue and profit saw declines of 43.18% and 48.47%, respectively. Notably, Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 50.29% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 12.59% year-on-year.

The operating income also experienced a downturn, decreasing by 48.25% quarter-over-quarter but showing an increase of 62.51% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹5.82, marking a 57.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Supriya Life Sciences has delivered a 9.47% return over the last week and an impressive 90.62% return over the past six months, although it reported a slight decline of -1.28% Year-to-Date.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, Supriya Life Sciences boasts a market capitalization of ₹5,878.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹835.2 and a low of ₹288.9. Analysts remain optimistic, with 1 out of 1 covering analysts giving the stock a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance and growth potential.

Supriya Life Sciences Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 185.65 326.73 -43.18% 140.07 +32.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.77 39.77 -50.29% 17.56 +12.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.96 9.4 -47.23% 3.96 +25.25% Total Operating Expense 124.66 208.87 -40.32% 102.55 +21.56% Operating Income 60.99 117.86 -48.25% 37.53 +62.51% Net Income Before Taxes 62.58 121.84 -48.64% 40.1 +56.06% Net Income 46.78 90.79 -48.47% 29.79 +57.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.82 11.28 -48.4% 3.7 +57.3%

