Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 57.03% YOY, profit at ₹46.78 crore and revenue at ₹185.65 crore

Supriya Life Sciences Q3 Results 2025:Supriya Life Sciences declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, revealing impressive financial performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 32.54% year-on-year, with profits soaring by 57.03%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹46.78 crore, while revenue reached ₹185.65 crore.
Despite the strong year-on-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, where revenue and profit saw declines of 43.18% and 48.47%, respectively. Notably, Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 50.29% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 12.59% year-on-year.
The operating income also experienced a downturn, decreasing by 48.25% quarter-over-quarter but showing an increase of 62.51% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹5.82, marking a 57.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Supriya Life Sciences has delivered a 9.47% return over the last week and an impressive 90.62% return over the past six months, although it reported a slight decline of -1.28% Year-to-Date.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, Supriya Life Sciences boasts a market capitalization of ₹5,878.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹835.2 and a low of ₹288.9. Analysts remain optimistic, with 1 out of 1 covering analysts giving the stock a 'Strong Buy' rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance and growth potential.
Supriya Life Sciences Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|185.65
|326.73
|-43.18%
|140.07
|+32.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.77
|39.77
|-50.29%
|17.56
|+12.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.96
|9.4
|-47.23%
|3.96
|+25.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|124.66
|208.87
|-40.32%
|102.55
|+21.56%
|Operating Income
|60.99
|117.86
|-48.25%
|37.53
|+62.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|62.58
|121.84
|-48.64%
|40.1
|+56.06%
|Net Income
|46.78
|90.79
|-48.47%
|29.79
|+57.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.82
|11.28
|-48.4%
|3.7
|+57.3%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹46.78Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹185.65Cr