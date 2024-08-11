Suraj Products Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 20.05% YOY

Suraj Products Q1 Results Live : Suraj Products declared their Q1 results on August 10, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 16.7% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit plummeted by 20.05% YoY. Despite these numbers, there was a slight improvement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 0.59% and profit increasing by 15.21%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While there was a decline of 11.83% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), the expenses increased by 14.37% on a year-over-year basis. This fluctuation highlights the company's ongoing efforts to manage costs effectively, although the year-over-year increase suggests persistent challenges in controlling expenses.
Operating income for Suraj Products showed a modest improvement of 3.55% QoQ but faced a significant drop of 26.4% YoY. This indicates that while the company is making strides in operational efficiency on a quarterly basis, it is still grappling with broader year-over-year declines.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.88, marking a decrease of 20.11% YoY. This decline in EPS mirrors the overall reduction in profitability and highlights the challenging market conditions faced by the company.
In terms of stock performance, Suraj Products has delivered a -4.33% return over the past week. However, the stock has shown remarkable resilience over a longer period, with a 25.08% return in the last six months and a substantial 48.5% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Suraj Products boasts a market capitalization of ₹695.12 crore. The stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹951 and a 52-week low of ₹233.55. These figures underscore the stock's dynamic performance and the high level of investor interest in the company.
Suraj Products Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|92.64
|92.09
|+0.59%
|111.21
|-16.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.94
|4.46
|-11.83%
|3.44
|+14.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.92
|2.25
|-14.99%
|2.23
|-14.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|83.65
|83.41
|+0.28%
|99
|-15.51%
|Operating Income
|8.99
|8.68
|+3.55%
|12.21
|-26.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.44
|8.1
|+4.26%
|11.43
|-26.1%
|Net Income
|6.71
|5.82
|+15.21%
|8.39
|-20.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.88
|5.11
|+15.07%
|7.36
|-20.11%
