Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suraj Products Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 20.05% YOY

Suraj Products Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 20.05% YOY

Livemint

Suraj Products Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 16.7% YoY & profit decreased by 20.05% YoY

Suraj Products Q1 Results Live

Suraj Products Q1 Results Live : Suraj Products declared their Q1 results on August 10, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 16.7% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit plummeted by 20.05% YoY. Despite these numbers, there was a slight improvement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 0.59% and profit increasing by 15.21%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While there was a decline of 11.83% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), the expenses increased by 14.37% on a year-over-year basis. This fluctuation highlights the company's ongoing efforts to manage costs effectively, although the year-over-year increase suggests persistent challenges in controlling expenses.

Operating income for Suraj Products showed a modest improvement of 3.55% QoQ but faced a significant drop of 26.4% YoY. This indicates that while the company is making strides in operational efficiency on a quarterly basis, it is still grappling with broader year-over-year declines.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.88, marking a decrease of 20.11% YoY. This decline in EPS mirrors the overall reduction in profitability and highlights the challenging market conditions faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Suraj Products has delivered a -4.33% return over the past week. However, the stock has shown remarkable resilience over a longer period, with a 25.08% return in the last six months and a substantial 48.5% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Suraj Products boasts a market capitalization of 695.12 crore. The stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of 951 and a 52-week low of 233.55. These figures underscore the stock's dynamic performance and the high level of investor interest in the company.

Suraj Products Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue92.6492.09+0.59%111.21-16.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.944.46-11.83%3.44+14.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.922.25-14.99%2.23-14.2%
Total Operating Expense83.6583.41+0.28%99-15.51%
Operating Income8.998.68+3.55%12.21-26.4%
Net Income Before Taxes8.448.1+4.26%11.43-26.1%
Net Income6.715.82+15.21%8.39-20.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.885.11+15.07%7.36-20.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.71Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹92.64Cr

