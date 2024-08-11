Suraj Products Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 20.05% YOY

Suraj Products Q1 Results Live : Suraj Products declared their Q1 results on August 10, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 16.7% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit plummeted by 20.05% YoY. Despite these numbers, there was a slight improvement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 0.59% and profit increasing by 15.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While there was a decline of 11.83% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), the expenses increased by 14.37% on a year-over-year basis. This fluctuation highlights the company's ongoing efforts to manage costs effectively, although the year-over-year increase suggests persistent challenges in controlling expenses.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income for Suraj Products showed a modest improvement of 3.55% QoQ but faced a significant drop of 26.4% YoY. This indicates that while the company is making strides in operational efficiency on a quarterly basis, it is still grappling with broader year-over-year declines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.88, marking a decrease of 20.11% YoY. This decline in EPS mirrors the overall reduction in profitability and highlights the challenging market conditions faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Suraj Products has delivered a -4.33% return over the past week. However, the stock has shown remarkable resilience over a longer period, with a 25.08% return in the last six months and a substantial 48.5% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Suraj Products boasts a market capitalization of ₹695.12 crore. The stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹951 and a 52-week low of ₹233.55. These figures underscore the stock's dynamic performance and the high level of investor interest in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suraj Products Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 92.64 92.09 +0.59% 111.21 -16.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.94 4.46 -11.83% 3.44 +14.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.92 2.25 -14.99% 2.23 -14.2% Total Operating Expense 83.65 83.41 +0.28% 99 -15.51% Operating Income 8.99 8.68 +3.55% 12.21 -26.4% Net Income Before Taxes 8.44 8.1 +4.26% 11.43 -26.1% Net Income 6.71 5.82 +15.21% 8.39 -20.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.88 5.11 +15.07% 7.36 -20.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.71Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹92.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar