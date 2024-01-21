Suraj Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 90.61% YoY

Suraj, a leading company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.3% compared to the same period last year, while the profit increased by an impressive 90.61% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Suraj experienced a revenue growth of 9.62% and a profit increase of 59.51%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.15% compared to the previous quarter, but increased by 24% YoY.
The operating income saw a significant increase of 73.57% compared to the previous quarter, and a remarkable 131.67% YoY.
For Q3 FY24, Suraj reported an EPS of ₹3.67, which is an increase of 90.16% YoY.
Suraj has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 10.92% return in the last 1 week, 50.87% return in the last 6 months, and 27.12% YTD return.
Currently, Suraj has a market cap of ₹419.62 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹228.5 & ₹61.65 respectively.
Additionally, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 31 Jan, 2024.
Suraj Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|93.09
|84.92
|+9.62%
|93.37
|-0.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.51
|5.87
|-6.15%
|4.44
|+24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.4
|2.24
|+6.83%
|2.04
|+17.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|84
|79.68
|+5.42%
|89.44
|-6.09%
|Operating Income
|9.09
|5.24
|+73.57%
|3.92
|+131.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.39
|5.8
|+61.82%
|5.12
|+83.26%
|Net Income
|6.74
|4.23
|+59.51%
|3.54
|+90.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.67
|2.3
|+59.57%
|1.93
|+90.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.74Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹93.09Cr
