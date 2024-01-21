Suraj Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 90.61% YoY

Suraj, a leading company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.3% compared to the same period last year, while the profit increased by an impressive 90.61% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Suraj experienced a revenue growth of 9.62% and a profit increase of 59.51%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.15% compared to the previous quarter, but increased by 24% YoY.

The operating income saw a significant increase of 73.57% compared to the previous quarter, and a remarkable 131.67% YoY.

For Q3 FY24, Suraj reported an EPS of ₹3.67, which is an increase of 90.16% YoY.

Suraj has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 10.92% return in the last 1 week, 50.87% return in the last 6 months, and 27.12% YTD return.

Currently, Suraj has a market cap of ₹419.62 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹228.5 & ₹61.65 respectively.

Additionally, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 31 Jan, 2024.

Suraj Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 93.09 84.92 +9.62% 93.37 -0.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.51 5.87 -6.15% 4.44 +24% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.4 2.24 +6.83% 2.04 +17.38% Total Operating Expense 84 79.68 +5.42% 89.44 -6.09% Operating Income 9.09 5.24 +73.57% 3.92 +131.67% Net Income Before Taxes 9.39 5.8 +61.82% 5.12 +83.26% Net Income 6.74 4.23 +59.51% 3.54 +90.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.67 2.3 +59.57% 1.93 +90.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.74Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹93.09Cr

