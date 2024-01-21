Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suraj Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 90.61% YoY

Livemint

Suraj Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 0.3% YoY & Profit Increased by 90.61% YoY

Suraj Q3 FY24 Results Live

Suraj, a leading company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.3% compared to the same period last year, while the profit increased by an impressive 90.61% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Suraj experienced a revenue growth of 9.62% and a profit increase of 59.51%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.15% compared to the previous quarter, but increased by 24% YoY.

The operating income saw a significant increase of 73.57% compared to the previous quarter, and a remarkable 131.67% YoY.

For Q3 FY24, Suraj reported an EPS of 3.67, which is an increase of 90.16% YoY.

Suraj has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 10.92% return in the last 1 week, 50.87% return in the last 6 months, and 27.12% YTD return.

Currently, Suraj has a market cap of 419.62 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 228.5 & 61.65 respectively.

Additionally, the company has declared an interim dividend of 1.5. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 31 Jan, 2024.

Suraj Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue93.0984.92+9.62%93.37-0.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.515.87-6.15%4.44+24%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.42.24+6.83%2.04+17.38%
Total Operating Expense8479.68+5.42%89.44-6.09%
Operating Income9.095.24+73.57%3.92+131.67%
Net Income Before Taxes9.395.8+61.82%5.12+83.26%
Net Income6.744.23+59.51%3.54+90.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.672.3+59.57%1.93+90.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.74Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹93.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

