Surana Solar Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.95% YOY

Surana Solar Q1 Results Live : Surana Solar declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 72% & the profit increased by 13.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 188.81% and the profit increased by 279.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.86% q-o-q & increased by 29.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.99% q-o-q & increased by 112.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.06 for Q1 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.
Surana Solar has delivered 7.21% return in the last 1 week, 14.01% return in the last 6 months and 24.11% YTD return.
Currently, Surana Solar has a market cap of ₹203.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹46.9 & ₹21.25 respectively.
Surana Solar Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.36
|3.93
|+188.81%
|6.6
|+72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.24
|0.3
|-19.86%
|0.19
|+29.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.44
|0.27
|+64.3%
|0.66
|-33%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.33
|3.9
|+190.3%
|6.88
|+64.66%
|Operating Income
|0.03
|0.03
|+5.99%
|-0.27
|+112.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.32
|0.1
|+214.29%
|0.36
|-11.81%
|Net Income
|0.28
|-0.15
|+279.92%
|0.24
|+13.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|-0.03
|+300%
|0.05
|+20%