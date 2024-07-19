Hello User
Next Story
Surana Solar Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.95% YOY

Livemint

Surana Solar Q1 Results Live

Surana Solar Q1 Results Live : Surana Solar declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 72% & the profit increased by 13.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 188.81% and the profit increased by 279.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.86% q-o-q & increased by 29.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.99% q-o-q & increased by 112.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.06 for Q1 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Surana Solar has delivered 7.21% return in the last 1 week, 14.01% return in the last 6 months and 24.11% YTD return.

Currently, Surana Solar has a market cap of 203.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 46.9 & 21.25 respectively.

Surana Solar Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.363.93+188.81%6.6+72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.240.3-19.86%0.19+29.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.440.27+64.3%0.66-33%
Total Operating Expense11.333.9+190.3%6.88+64.66%
Operating Income0.030.03+5.99%-0.27+112.26%
Net Income Before Taxes0.320.1+214.29%0.36-11.81%
Net Income0.28-0.15+279.92%0.24+13.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.06-0.03+300%0.05+20%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.28Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹11.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

