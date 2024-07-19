Surana Solar Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.95% YOY

Surana Solar Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 72% YoY & profit increased by 13.95% YoY

Surana Solar Q1 Results Live : Surana Solar declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 72% & the profit increased by 13.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 188.81% and the profit increased by 279.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.86% q-o-q & increased by 29.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.99% q-o-q & increased by 112.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.06 for Q1 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Surana Solar has delivered 7.21% return in the last 1 week, 14.01% return in the last 6 months and 24.11% YTD return.

Currently, Surana Solar has a market cap of ₹203.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹46.9 & ₹21.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surana Solar Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.36 3.93 +188.81% 6.6 +72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.24 0.3 -19.86% 0.19 +29.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.44 0.27 +64.3% 0.66 -33% Total Operating Expense 11.33 3.9 +190.3% 6.88 +64.66% Operating Income 0.03 0.03 +5.99% -0.27 +112.26% Net Income Before Taxes 0.32 0.1 +214.29% 0.36 -11.81% Net Income 0.28 -0.15 +279.92% 0.24 +13.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 -0.03 +300% 0.05 +20%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.28Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹11.36Cr

