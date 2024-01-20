Surana Solar Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 284.12% YOY

Surana Solar, a leading solar energy company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a significant decrease in revenue, with a decline of 68.35% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company's profit showed a remarkable increase of 284.12% on a year-on-year basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Surana Solar experienced a growth in revenue, with an increase of 58.9%. The profit also saw a significant boost, rising by 107.31%.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 3.64% compared to the previous quarter, and by 18.73% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses contributed to the positive growth in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surana Solar's operating income showed a notable increase of 102.55% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, there was a decrease of 21.12% in operating income.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹0.02, which represents a 100% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Looking at the stock performance, Surana Solar has delivered a negative return of -2.42% in the last 1 week. However, over the past 6 months, the company has shown a strong growth with a return of 53.93%. Year-to-date, the company has delivered a return of 8.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surana Solar currently has a market capitalization of ₹178.37 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹39.9 and ₹14.7 respectively, indicating the volatility in the stock price.

Surana Solar Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.4 2.77 +58.9% 13.9 -68.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.22 0.23 -3.64% 0.27 -18.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.44 0.54 -19.18% 0.63 -29.79% Total Operating Expense 4.35 4.76 -8.62% 13.84 -68.57% Operating Income 0.05 -1.99 +102.55% 0.06 -21.12% Net Income Before Taxes 0.33 -1.7 +119.37% 0.19 +70.2% Net Income 0.11 -1.45 +107.31% 0.03 +284.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 -0.3 +106.67% 0.01 +100%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4.4Cr

