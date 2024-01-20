Surana Solar Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 284.12% YOY

Surana Solar, a leading solar energy company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a significant decrease in revenue, with a decline of 68.35% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company's profit showed a remarkable increase of 284.12% on a year-on-year basis.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Surana Solar experienced a growth in revenue, with an increase of 58.9%. The profit also saw a significant boost, rising by 107.31%.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 3.64% compared to the previous quarter, and by 18.73% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses contributed to the positive growth in profit.
Surana Solar's operating income showed a notable increase of 102.55% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, there was a decrease of 21.12% in operating income.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹0.02, which represents a 100% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Looking at the stock performance, Surana Solar has delivered a negative return of -2.42% in the last 1 week. However, over the past 6 months, the company has shown a strong growth with a return of 53.93%. Year-to-date, the company has delivered a return of 8.86%.
Surana Solar currently has a market capitalization of ₹178.37 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹39.9 and ₹14.7 respectively, indicating the volatility in the stock price.
Surana Solar Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.4
|2.77
|+58.9%
|13.9
|-68.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.22
|0.23
|-3.64%
|0.27
|-18.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.44
|0.54
|-19.18%
|0.63
|-29.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.35
|4.76
|-8.62%
|13.84
|-68.57%
|Operating Income
|0.05
|-1.99
|+102.55%
|0.06
|-21.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.33
|-1.7
|+119.37%
|0.19
|+70.2%
|Net Income
|0.11
|-1.45
|+107.31%
|0.03
|+284.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|-0.3
|+106.67%
|0.01
|+100%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.4Cr
