Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Surana Solar Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 284.12% YOY

Surana Solar Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 284.12% YOY

Livemint

Surana Solar Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 68.35% YoY & profit increased by 284.12% YoY

Surana Solar Q3 FY24 Results Live

Surana Solar, a leading solar energy company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a significant decrease in revenue, with a decline of 68.35% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company's profit showed a remarkable increase of 284.12% on a year-on-year basis.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Surana Solar experienced a growth in revenue, with an increase of 58.9%. The profit also saw a significant boost, rising by 107.31%.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 3.64% compared to the previous quarter, and by 18.73% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses contributed to the positive growth in profit.

Surana Solar's operating income showed a notable increase of 102.55% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, there was a decrease of 21.12% in operating income.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 0.02, which represents a 100% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Looking at the stock performance, Surana Solar has delivered a negative return of -2.42% in the last 1 week. However, over the past 6 months, the company has shown a strong growth with a return of 53.93%. Year-to-date, the company has delivered a return of 8.86%.

Surana Solar currently has a market capitalization of 178.37 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 39.9 and 14.7 respectively, indicating the volatility in the stock price.

Surana Solar Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.42.77+58.9%13.9-68.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.220.23-3.64%0.27-18.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.440.54-19.18%0.63-29.79%
Total Operating Expense4.354.76-8.62%13.84-68.57%
Operating Income0.05-1.99+102.55%0.06-21.12%
Net Income Before Taxes0.33-1.7+119.37%0.19+70.2%
Net Income0.11-1.45+107.31%0.03+284.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.02-0.3+106.67%0.01+100%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.