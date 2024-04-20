Surana Solar Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 49.59% YoY

Surana Solar announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue by 49.59% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company incurred a loss of ₹0.15Cr in Q4 FY24, in stark contrast to the profit of ₹0.25Cr reported in the previous fiscal year for the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue dropped by 10.59%, indicating a challenging business environment for Surana Solar.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 39.45% compared to the previous quarter, and a 19.42% rise year-on-year.

Operating income also faced challenges, declining by 37.6% sequentially, while showing a significant increase of 112.69% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹-0.03, reflecting a substantial decrease of 157.22% year-on-year.

Despite the financial setbacks, Surana Solar managed to deliver positive returns to investors, with 3.67% return in the last week, 88.39% return in the last 6 months, and 31.53% return year-to-date.

As of now, Surana Solar holds a market capitalization of ₹215.52 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹46.9 & ₹18.2 respectively.

Surana Solar Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.93 4.4 -10.59% 7.8 -49.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.3 0.22 +39.45% 0.25 +19.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.27 0.44 -39.12% 0.75 -64.17% Total Operating Expense 3.9 4.35 -10.28% 8.05 -51.55% Operating Income 0.03 0.05 -37.6% -0.25 +112.69% Net Income Before Taxes 0.1 0.33 -68.94% 0.28 -62.97% Net Income -0.15 0.11 -245.11% 0.25 -161.25% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.03 0.02 -250% 0.05 -157.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.15Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.93Cr

