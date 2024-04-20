Surana Solar Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 49.59% YoY

Surana Solar announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue by 49.59% compared to the same period last year.
The company incurred a loss of ₹0.15Cr in Q4 FY24, in stark contrast to the profit of ₹0.25Cr reported in the previous fiscal year for the same period.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue dropped by 10.59%, indicating a challenging business environment for Surana Solar.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 39.45% compared to the previous quarter, and a 19.42% rise year-on-year.
Operating income also faced challenges, declining by 37.6% sequentially, while showing a significant increase of 112.69% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹-0.03, reflecting a substantial decrease of 157.22% year-on-year.
Despite the financial setbacks, Surana Solar managed to deliver positive returns to investors, with 3.67% return in the last week, 88.39% return in the last 6 months, and 31.53% return year-to-date.
As of now, Surana Solar holds a market capitalization of ₹215.52 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹46.9 & ₹18.2 respectively.
Surana Solar Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.93
|4.4
|-10.59%
|7.8
|-49.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.3
|0.22
|+39.45%
|0.25
|+19.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.44
|-39.12%
|0.75
|-64.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.9
|4.35
|-10.28%
|8.05
|-51.55%
|Operating Income
|0.03
|0.05
|-37.6%
|-0.25
|+112.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.1
|0.33
|-68.94%
|0.28
|-62.97%
|Net Income
|-0.15
|0.11
|-245.11%
|0.25
|-161.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-250%
|0.05
|-157.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.15Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.93Cr
