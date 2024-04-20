Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Surana Solar Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 49.59% YoY

Surana Solar Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 49.59% YoY

Livemint

Surana Solar Q4 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 49.59% YoY & loss at 0.15Cr

Surana Solar Q4 FY24 Results Live

Surana Solar announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue by 49.59% compared to the same period last year.

The company incurred a loss of 0.15Cr in Q4 FY24, in stark contrast to the profit of 0.25Cr reported in the previous fiscal year for the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue dropped by 10.59%, indicating a challenging business environment for Surana Solar.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 39.45% compared to the previous quarter, and a 19.42% rise year-on-year.

Operating income also faced challenges, declining by 37.6% sequentially, while showing a significant increase of 112.69% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at -0.03, reflecting a substantial decrease of 157.22% year-on-year.

Despite the financial setbacks, Surana Solar managed to deliver positive returns to investors, with 3.67% return in the last week, 88.39% return in the last 6 months, and 31.53% return year-to-date.

As of now, Surana Solar holds a market capitalization of 215.52 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 46.9 & 18.2 respectively.

Surana Solar Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.934.4-10.59%7.8-49.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.30.22+39.45%0.25+19.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.44-39.12%0.75-64.17%
Total Operating Expense3.94.35-10.28%8.05-51.55%
Operating Income0.030.05-37.6%-0.25+112.69%
Net Income Before Taxes0.10.33-68.94%0.28-62.97%
Net Income-0.150.11-245.11%0.25-161.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.030.02-250%0.05-157.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.15Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.93Cr

