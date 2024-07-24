Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.89% YOY

Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live : Surana Telecom & Power declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.51% & the profit increased by 38.89% YoY.

Revenue declined by 33.58% compared to the previous quarter, while profit decreased by 66.88%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.7% q-o-q & decreased by 11.01% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 527.48% q-o-q & decreased by 131.91% Y-o-Y.

EPS for Q1 is ₹0.13, which increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.

Surana Telecom & Power has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 65.25% return in the last 6 months, and 73.27% YTD return.

Currently, Surana Telecom & Power has a market cap of ₹363.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹29.6 & ₹9.35 respectively.

Surana Telecom & Power Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.38 6.59 -33.58% 7 -37.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.89 1.03 -13.7% 1 -11.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.11 2.48 -14.88% 2.49 -15.05% Total Operating Expense 4.87 6.48 -24.81% 5.46 -10.9% Operating Income -0.49 0.11 -527.48% 1.54 -131.91% Net Income Before Taxes 2.25 7.02 -68.01% 1.75 +28.58% Net Income 1.77 5.36 -66.88% 1.28 +38.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 0.4 -67.5% 0.12 +8.33%