Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.89% YOY

Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live : Surana Telecom & Power declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.51% & the profit increased by 38.89% YoY.
Revenue declined by 33.58% compared to the previous quarter, while profit decreased by 66.88%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.7% q-o-q & decreased by 11.01% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was down by 527.48% q-o-q & decreased by 131.91% Y-o-Y.
EPS for Q1 is ₹0.13, which increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.
Surana Telecom & Power has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 65.25% return in the last 6 months, and 73.27% YTD return.
Currently, Surana Telecom & Power has a market cap of ₹363.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹29.6 & ₹9.35 respectively.
Surana Telecom & Power Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.38
|6.59
|-33.58%
|7
|-37.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.89
|1.03
|-13.7%
|1
|-11.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.11
|2.48
|-14.88%
|2.49
|-15.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.87
|6.48
|-24.81%
|5.46
|-10.9%
|Operating Income
|-0.49
|0.11
|-527.48%
|1.54
|-131.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.25
|7.02
|-68.01%
|1.75
|+28.58%
|Net Income
|1.77
|5.36
|-66.88%
|1.28
|+38.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|0.4
|-67.5%
|0.12
|+8.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.77Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.38Cr
