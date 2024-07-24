Hello User
Next Story
Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.89% YOY

Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.89% YOY

Livemint

Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 37.51% YoY & profit increased by 38.89% YoY

Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live

Surana Telecom & Power Q1 Results Live : Surana Telecom & Power declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.51% & the profit increased by 38.89% YoY.

Revenue declined by 33.58% compared to the previous quarter, while profit decreased by 66.88%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.7% q-o-q & decreased by 11.01% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 527.48% q-o-q & decreased by 131.91% Y-o-Y.

EPS for Q1 is 0.13, which increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.

Surana Telecom & Power has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 65.25% return in the last 6 months, and 73.27% YTD return.

Currently, Surana Telecom & Power has a market cap of 363.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 29.6 & 9.35 respectively.

Surana Telecom & Power Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.386.59-33.58%7-37.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.891.03-13.7%1-11.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.112.48-14.88%2.49-15.05%
Total Operating Expense4.876.48-24.81%5.46-10.9%
Operating Income-0.490.11-527.48%1.54-131.91%
Net Income Before Taxes2.257.02-68.01%1.75+28.58%
Net Income1.775.36-66.88%1.28+38.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.130.4-67.5%0.12+8.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.77Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.38Cr

