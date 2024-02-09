Suratwwala Business Group Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.9% YOY

Suratwwala Business Group declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.89% & the profit increased by 9.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.85% and the profit decreased by 20.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50.65% q-o-q & decreased by 23.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 18% q-o-q & increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.
Suratwwala Business Group has delivered 7.89% return in the last 1 week, 222.75% return in last 6 months and 34.11% YTD return.
Currently the Suratwwala Business Group has a market cap of ₹1395.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹825 & ₹164.9 respectively.
Suratwwala Business Group Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.35
|18.34
|-10.85%
|16.2
|+0.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.43
|0.28
|+50.65%
|0.56
|-23.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.19
|0.24
|-21.69%
|0.02
|+712.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|7.42
|7.45
|-0.42%
|7.96
|-6.72%
|Operating Income
|8.93
|10.88
|-18%
|8.25
|+8.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.01
|10.93
|-17.63%
|7.89
|+14.15%
|Net Income
|6.54
|8.18
|-20.12%
|5.95
|+9.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.77
|4.72
|-20.13%
|3.43
|+9.91%
