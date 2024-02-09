Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suratwwala Business Group Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.9% YOY

Suratwwala Business Group Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.9% YOY

Livemint

Suratwwala Business Group Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.89% YoY & profit increased by 9.9% YoY

Suratwwala Business Group Q3 FY24 Results Live

Suratwwala Business Group declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.89% & the profit increased by 9.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.85% and the profit decreased by 20.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50.65% q-o-q & decreased by 23.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18% q-o-q & increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.

Suratwwala Business Group has delivered 7.89% return in the last 1 week, 222.75% return in last 6 months and 34.11% YTD return.

Currently the Suratwwala Business Group has a market cap of 1395.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of 825 & 164.9 respectively.

Suratwwala Business Group Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.3518.34-10.85%16.2+0.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.430.28+50.65%0.56-23.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.190.24-21.69%0.02+712.28%
Total Operating Expense7.427.45-0.42%7.96-6.72%
Operating Income8.9310.88-18%8.25+8.23%
Net Income Before Taxes9.0110.93-17.63%7.89+14.15%
Net Income6.548.18-20.12%5.95+9.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.774.72-20.13%3.43+9.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.54Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.35Cr

