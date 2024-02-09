Suratwwala Business Group Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.9% YOY

Suratwwala Business Group declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.89% & the profit increased by 9.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.85% and the profit decreased by 20.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50.65% q-o-q & decreased by 23.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18% q-o-q & increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.

Suratwwala Business Group has delivered 7.89% return in the last 1 week, 222.75% return in last 6 months and 34.11% YTD return.

Currently the Suratwwala Business Group has a market cap of ₹1395.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹825 & ₹164.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suratwwala Business Group Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.35 18.34 -10.85% 16.2 +0.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.43 0.28 +50.65% 0.56 -23.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.19 0.24 -21.69% 0.02 +712.28% Total Operating Expense 7.42 7.45 -0.42% 7.96 -6.72% Operating Income 8.93 10.88 -18% 8.25 +8.23% Net Income Before Taxes 9.01 10.93 -17.63% 7.89 +14.15% Net Income 6.54 8.18 -20.12% 5.95 +9.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.77 4.72 -20.13% 3.43 +9.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.54Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹16.35Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!