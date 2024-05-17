Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.2% YOY

Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live : Surya Roshni declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.29% and a decline in profit by 33.2% YoY. However, there was a growth in revenue by 7.36% and profit by 15.34% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Surya Roshni rose by 1.68% q-o-q and increased by 7.49% Y-o-Y. This indicates an upward trend in the company's expenses over the quarters.
Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed a positive sign with a 9.55% growth q-o-q, but it decreased by 38.98% Y-o-Y. This fluctuation might indicate certain challenges faced by the company in the past year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹9.61, reflecting a decrease of 29.03% Y-o-Y. This decline in EPS might be a concern for the investors and stakeholders of Surya Roshni.
In terms of market performance, Surya Roshni delivered -8.89% return in the last 1 week, 14.31% return in the last 6 months, and -25.64% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures depict a mixed performance of the company in the market.
Currently, Surya Roshni holds a market capitalization of ₹6265.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹841.65 and ₹364.52 respectively. The market cap showcases the company's valuation in the market.
As of 17 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering Surya Roshni, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The analysts' ratings provide insights for potential investors regarding the future prospects of the company.
Surya Roshni Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2080.47
|1937.8
|+7.36%
|2151.33
|-3.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|108.3
|106.51
|+1.68%
|100.75
|+7.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.42
|30.08
|-2.19%
|28.83
|+2.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|1944.02
|1813.24
|+7.21%
|1927.7
|+0.85%
|Operating Income
|136.45
|124.56
|+9.55%
|223.63
|-38.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|139.35
|121.04
|+15.13%
|215.29
|-35.27%
|Net Income
|103.92
|90.1
|+15.34%
|155.58
|-33.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.61
|8.28
|+16.06%
|13.54
|-29.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹103.92Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2080.47Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!