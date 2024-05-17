Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.2% YOY

Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live : Surya Roshni declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.29% and a decline in profit by 33.2% YoY. However, there was a growth in revenue by 7.36% and profit by 15.34% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Surya Roshni rose by 1.68% q-o-q and increased by 7.49% Y-o-Y. This indicates an upward trend in the company's expenses over the quarters.

Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed a positive sign with a 9.55% growth q-o-q, but it decreased by 38.98% Y-o-Y. This fluctuation might indicate certain challenges faced by the company in the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹9.61, reflecting a decrease of 29.03% Y-o-Y. This decline in EPS might be a concern for the investors and stakeholders of Surya Roshni.

In terms of market performance, Surya Roshni delivered -8.89% return in the last 1 week, 14.31% return in the last 6 months, and -25.64% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures depict a mixed performance of the company in the market.

Currently, Surya Roshni holds a market capitalization of ₹6265.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹841.65 and ₹364.52 respectively. The market cap showcases the company's valuation in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering Surya Roshni, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The analysts' ratings provide insights for potential investors regarding the future prospects of the company.

Surya Roshni Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2080.47 1937.8 +7.36% 2151.33 -3.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 108.3 106.51 +1.68% 100.75 +7.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.42 30.08 -2.19% 28.83 +2.05% Total Operating Expense 1944.02 1813.24 +7.21% 1927.7 +0.85% Operating Income 136.45 124.56 +9.55% 223.63 -38.98% Net Income Before Taxes 139.35 121.04 +15.13% 215.29 -35.27% Net Income 103.92 90.1 +15.34% 155.58 -33.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.61 8.28 +16.06% 13.54 -29.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹103.92Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2080.47Cr

