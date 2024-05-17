Hello User
Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.2% YOY

Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.2% YOY

Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.29% YoY & profit decreased by 33.2% YoY

Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live

Surya Roshni Q4 Results Live : Surya Roshni declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.29% and a decline in profit by 33.2% YoY. However, there was a growth in revenue by 7.36% and profit by 15.34% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Surya Roshni rose by 1.68% q-o-q and increased by 7.49% Y-o-Y. This indicates an upward trend in the company's expenses over the quarters.

Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed a positive sign with a 9.55% growth q-o-q, but it decreased by 38.98% Y-o-Y. This fluctuation might indicate certain challenges faced by the company in the past year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 9.61, reflecting a decrease of 29.03% Y-o-Y. This decline in EPS might be a concern for the investors and stakeholders of Surya Roshni.

In terms of market performance, Surya Roshni delivered -8.89% return in the last 1 week, 14.31% return in the last 6 months, and -25.64% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures depict a mixed performance of the company in the market.

Currently, Surya Roshni holds a market capitalization of 6265.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 841.65 and 364.52 respectively. The market cap showcases the company's valuation in the market.

As of 17 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering Surya Roshni, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The analysts' ratings provide insights for potential investors regarding the future prospects of the company.

Surya Roshni Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2080.471937.8+7.36%2151.33-3.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total108.3106.51+1.68%100.75+7.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.4230.08-2.19%28.83+2.05%
Total Operating Expense1944.021813.24+7.21%1927.7+0.85%
Operating Income136.45124.56+9.55%223.63-38.98%
Net Income Before Taxes139.35121.04+15.13%215.29-35.27%
Net Income103.9290.1+15.34%155.58-33.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.618.28+16.06%13.54-29.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹103.92Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2080.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

