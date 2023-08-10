Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Profit jumps six-fold to 47.6 crore

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Profit jumps six-fold to 47.6 crore

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Total income rose to 409 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to 295 crore in the same period a year ago, Suryoday Small Finance Bank said

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) on Thursday said its net profit jumped six-fold to 47.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of the fiscal year 2024.

According to SSFB, the first quarter profit rose on a fall in bad loans.

The bank had reported a net profit of 7.8 crore in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.

Total income rose to 409 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to 295 crore in the same period a year ago, Suryoday Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Its interest income stood at 358 crore during the June quarter of FY2024, as compared to 281 crore in the same period a year ago.

SSFB reported net interest income (NII) in the Q1 of FY2024 at 225 crore, 27% higher than 177 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances eased to 3.04% in the April-June period of FY2024 as compared to 10.3% a year ago.

Net NPAs also fell to 1.63% against 5.02% a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank fell to 32.65% in June quarter of FY2023 as compared to 36.37% a year ago.

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Thursday rose 1.39% to close at Rs 182.85.

For the March quarter of fiscal year 2023, Suryoday Small Finance Bank had posted a net profit of 39 crore.

Its total income during Q4 FY23 rose to 363 crore from 257 crore in the same quarter of FY22.

Its interest income stood at 329 crore in Q4 FY23.

For the full fiscal year 2022-23, the bank had reported a net profit of 78 crore against loss of 93 crore in FY22.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 11:21 PM IST
