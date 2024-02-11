Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sutlej Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 93.32% YoY

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 93.32% YoY

Livemint

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.6% YoY & loss increased by 93.32% YoY

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sutlej Textiles & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.6% & the loss increased by 93.32% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.34% and the loss decreased by 39.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.38% q-o-q & decreased by 11.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 45.11% q-o-q & decreased by 157.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.84 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 71.16% Y-o-Y.

Sutlej Textiles & Industries has delivered -5.43% return in the last 1 week, 29.24% return in the last 6 months, and 4.9% YTD return.

Currently, Sutlej Textiles & Industries has a market cap of 999.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 70 & 38 respectively.

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue607.47734.9-17.34%664.61-8.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total96.66110.32-12.38%109.78-11.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.1428.77+1.29%32.25-9.64%
Total Operating Expense642.16798.1-19.54%678.08-5.3%
Operating Income-34.69-63.2+45.11%-13.47-157.54%
Net Income Before Taxes-44.56-75.62+41.07%-22.6-97.17%
Net Income-30.08-49.44+39.16%-15.56-93.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.84-3.02+39.07%-1.08-71.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-30.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹607.47Cr

