Sutlej Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 93.32% YoY

Sutlej Textiles & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.6% & the loss increased by 93.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.34% and the loss decreased by 39.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.38% q-o-q & decreased by 11.95% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 45.11% q-o-q & decreased by 157.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.84 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 71.16% Y-o-Y.

Sutlej Textiles & Industries has delivered -5.43% return in the last 1 week, 29.24% return in the last 6 months, and 4.9% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Sutlej Textiles & Industries has a market cap of ₹999.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹70 & ₹38 respectively.

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 607.47 734.9 -17.34% 664.61 -8.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 96.66 110.32 -12.38% 109.78 -11.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.14 28.77 +1.29% 32.25 -9.64% Total Operating Expense 642.16 798.1 -19.54% 678.08 -5.3% Operating Income -34.69 -63.2 +45.11% -13.47 -157.54% Net Income Before Taxes -44.56 -75.62 +41.07% -22.6 -97.17% Net Income -30.08 -49.44 +39.16% -15.56 -93.32% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.84 -3.02 +39.07% -1.08 -71.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-30.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹607.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!