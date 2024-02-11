Sutlej Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 93.32% YoY

Sutlej Textiles & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.6% & the loss increased by 93.32% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.34% and the loss decreased by 39.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.38% q-o-q & decreased by 11.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 45.11% q-o-q & decreased by 157.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.84 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 71.16% Y-o-Y.
Sutlej Textiles & Industries has delivered -5.43% return in the last 1 week, 29.24% return in the last 6 months, and 4.9% YTD return.
Currently, Sutlej Textiles & Industries has a market cap of ₹999.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹70 & ₹38 respectively.
Sutlej Textiles & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|607.47
|734.9
|-17.34%
|664.61
|-8.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|96.66
|110.32
|-12.38%
|109.78
|-11.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.14
|28.77
|+1.29%
|32.25
|-9.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|642.16
|798.1
|-19.54%
|678.08
|-5.3%
|Operating Income
|-34.69
|-63.2
|+45.11%
|-13.47
|-157.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-44.56
|-75.62
|+41.07%
|-22.6
|-97.17%
|Net Income
|-30.08
|-49.44
|+39.16%
|-15.56
|-93.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.84
|-3.02
|+39.07%
|-1.08
|-71.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-30.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹607.47Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!