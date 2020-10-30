Home >Companies >Company Results >Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20% at 74 crore
Shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹308.70 per scrip on BSE, down 8.86% from its previous close (PTI)
Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20% at 74 crore

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 03:06 PM IST PTI

Consolidated total income of the company stood at 237.74 crore for the quarter under consideration

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 20.35% decline in its consolidated net profit at 74.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of 93 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Suven Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at 237.74 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 278.37 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

"The board has allotted the bonus shares at 1:1 ratio in its meeting held on September 29, 2020," the filing said.

The board has approved capital expenditure (capex) plan of 600 crore keeping in view of the proposed increase in capacity in Pashamylaram facility, replacement and modernization of production blocks in Suryapet facility, relocation of R&D facilities from Jeedimetla and acquisition of new technologies, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

