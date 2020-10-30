Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20% at 74 crore

Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20% at ₹74 crore1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 20.35% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹74.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹93 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Suven Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.
Consolidated total income of the company stood at ₹237.74 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹278.37 crore for the same period year ago, it added.
"The board has allotted the bonus shares at 1:1 ratio in its meeting held on September 29, 2020," the filing said.
The board has approved capital expenditure (capex) plan of ₹600 crore keeping in view of the proposed increase in capacity in Pashamylaram facility, replacement and modernization of production blocks in Suryapet facility, relocation of R&D facilities from Jeedimetla and acquisition of new technologies, it added.
Shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹308.70 per scrip on BSE, down 8.86% from its previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
