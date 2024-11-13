Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.33% YOY

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Suven Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.54% year-over-year. The company's profit saw a modest rise of 3.33% compared to the previous year, marking a positive trend in their financial health.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Suven Pharmaceuticals reported an impressive revenue growth of 11.72% along with a significant profit increase of 35.28%. This indicates a strong momentum in their operations and market presence.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply by 13.7% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 81.51% year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management within the company.
On the operational front, the operating income saw a notable upturn of 30.84% quarter-over-quarter and a modest increase of 1.14% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency despite rising expenses.
For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹3.21, which is an increase of 2.56% year-over-year, indicating a slight improvement in profitability per share for investors.
In terms of stock performance, Suven Pharmaceuticals has experienced a -9.72% return in the last week, however, it boasts an impressive 84.53% return over the last six months and a 66.65% year-to-date return, showcasing strong long-term growth potential.
As of now, Suven Pharmaceuticals holds a market capitalization of ₹30,663.62 Crores with a 52-week high of ₹1,353.95 and a low of ₹558.50, suggesting substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.
As of 13 Nov, 2024, all analysts covering the company have given a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting positive sentiment towards Suven Pharmaceuticals' future performance.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|257.72
|230.69
|+11.72%
|231.05
|+11.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|51.87
|45.62
|+13.7%
|28.58
|+81.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.96
|13.4
|+26.57%
|11.89
|+42.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|170.67
|164.16
|+3.97%
|144.98
|+17.72%
|Operating Income
|87.05
|66.53
|+30.84%
|86.07
|+1.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|99.5
|83.09
|+19.75%
|105.41
|-5.61%
|Net Income
|82.21
|60.77
|+35.28%
|79.56
|+3.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.21
|2.39
|+34.31%
|3.13
|+2.56%
