Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.33% YOY

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.54% YoY & profit increased by 3.33% YoY

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live
Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Suven Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.54% year-over-year. The company's profit saw a modest rise of 3.33% compared to the previous year, marking a positive trend in their financial health.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Suven Pharmaceuticals reported an impressive revenue growth of 11.72% along with a significant profit increase of 35.28%. This indicates a strong momentum in their operations and market presence.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply by 13.7% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 81.51% year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management within the company.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a notable upturn of 30.84% quarter-over-quarter and a modest increase of 1.14% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency despite rising expenses.

For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 3.21, which is an increase of 2.56% year-over-year, indicating a slight improvement in profitability per share for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Suven Pharmaceuticals has experienced a -9.72% return in the last week, however, it boasts an impressive 84.53% return over the last six months and a 66.65% year-to-date return, showcasing strong long-term growth potential.

As of now, Suven Pharmaceuticals holds a market capitalization of 30,663.62 Crores with a 52-week high of 1,353.95 and a low of 558.50, suggesting substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, all analysts covering the company have given a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting positive sentiment towards Suven Pharmaceuticals' future performance.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue257.72230.69+11.72%231.05+11.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.8745.62+13.7%28.58+81.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.9613.4+26.57%11.89+42.62%
Total Operating Expense170.67164.16+3.97%144.98+17.72%
Operating Income87.0566.53+30.84%86.07+1.14%
Net Income Before Taxes99.583.09+19.75%105.41-5.61%
Net Income82.2160.77+35.28%79.56+3.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.212.39+34.31%3.13+2.56%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹82.21Cr
₹257.72Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSuven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.33% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.75
    11:42 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.5 (-2.24%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.90
    11:42 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.25 (-2.95%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.25
    11:42 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    3.3 (0.42%)

    Tata Power share price

    408.80
    11:42 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.45 (-1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.30
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.65 (-8.31%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,163.25
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -791.9 (-6.11%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    929.00
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -58.4 (-5.91%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    56.16
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -3.23 (-5.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    310.00
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    25.85 (9.1%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    260.35
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.8 (3.91%)

    Manappuram Finance share price

    163.25
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    5.4 (3.42%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    698.50
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    22.85 (3.38%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.