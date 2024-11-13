Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.33% YOY

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.54% YoY & profit increased by 3.33% YoY

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Suven Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.54% year-over-year. The company's profit saw a modest rise of 3.33% compared to the previous year, marking a positive trend in their financial health.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Suven Pharmaceuticals reported an impressive revenue growth of 11.72% along with a significant profit increase of 35.28%. This indicates a strong momentum in their operations and market presence.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply by 13.7% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 81.51% year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management within the company.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a notable upturn of 30.84% quarter-over-quarter and a modest increase of 1.14% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency despite rising expenses.

For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 3.21, which is an increase of 2.56% year-over-year, indicating a slight improvement in profitability per share for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Suven Pharmaceuticals has experienced a -9.72% return in the last week, however, it boasts an impressive 84.53% return over the last six months and a 66.65% year-to-date return, showcasing strong long-term growth potential.

As of now, Suven Pharmaceuticals holds a market capitalization of 30,663.62 Crores with a 52-week high of 1,353.95 and a low of 558.50, suggesting substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, all analysts covering the company have given a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting positive sentiment towards Suven Pharmaceuticals' future performance.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue257.72230.69+11.72%231.05+11.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.8745.62+13.7%28.58+81.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.9613.4+26.57%11.89+42.62%
Total Operating Expense170.67164.16+3.97%144.98+17.72%
Operating Income87.0566.53+30.84%86.07+1.14%
Net Income Before Taxes99.583.09+19.75%105.41-5.61%
Net Income82.2160.77+35.28%79.56+3.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.212.39+34.31%3.13+2.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82.21Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹257.72Cr

