Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.33% YOY

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Suven Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.54% year-over-year. The company's profit saw a modest rise of 3.33% compared to the previous year, marking a positive trend in their financial health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Suven Pharmaceuticals reported an impressive revenue growth of 11.72% along with a significant profit increase of 35.28%. This indicates a strong momentum in their operations and market presence.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply by 13.7% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 81.51% year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management within the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the operational front, the operating income saw a notable upturn of 30.84% quarter-over-quarter and a modest increase of 1.14% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency despite rising expenses.

For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹3.21, which is an increase of 2.56% year-over-year, indicating a slight improvement in profitability per share for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Suven Pharmaceuticals has experienced a -9.72% return in the last week, however, it boasts an impressive 84.53% return over the last six months and a 66.65% year-to-date return, showcasing strong long-term growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Suven Pharmaceuticals holds a market capitalization of ₹30,663.62 Crores with a 52-week high of ₹1,353.95 and a low of ₹558.50, suggesting substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, all analysts covering the company have given a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting positive sentiment towards Suven Pharmaceuticals' future performance.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 257.72 230.69 +11.72% 231.05 +11.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.87 45.62 +13.7% 28.58 +81.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.96 13.4 +26.57% 11.89 +42.62% Total Operating Expense 170.67 164.16 +3.97% 144.98 +17.72% Operating Income 87.05 66.53 +30.84% 86.07 +1.14% Net Income Before Taxes 99.5 83.09 +19.75% 105.41 -5.61% Net Income 82.21 60.77 +35.28% 79.56 +3.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.21 2.39 +34.31% 3.13 +2.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82.21Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹257.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}