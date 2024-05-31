Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.95% YOY

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Suven Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.52% & the profit decreased by 56.95% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.06% and the profit increased by 14.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.97% q-o-q & increased by 53.85% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 7.07% q-o-q & decreased by 64.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.1 for Q4 which decreased by 56.84% Y-o-Y. Suven Pharmaceuticals has delivered 0.29% return in the last 1 week, -4.19% return in the last 6 months and -12.56% YTD return.

Currently, Suven Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹16089.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹768 & ₹469.45 respectively. As of 31 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 252.93 219.82 +15.06% 369.36 -31.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.39 32.83 +19.97% 25.6 +53.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.25 12.75 +35.24% 11.96 +44.22% Total Operating Expense 196.83 167.43 +17.56% 212.24 -7.26% Operating Income 56.1 52.39 +7.07% 157.12 -64.3% Net Income Before Taxes 70.85 65.47 +8.22% 166.21 -57.37% Net Income 53.37 46.75 +14.16% 123.97 -56.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.1 1.84 +14.13% 4.87 -56.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹53.37Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹252.93Cr

