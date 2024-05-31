Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.95% YOY

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Suven Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.52% & the profit decreased by 56.95% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.06% and the profit increased by 14.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.97% q-o-q & increased by 53.85% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 7.07% q-o-q & decreased by 64.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.1 for Q4 which decreased by 56.84% Y-o-Y. Suven Pharmaceuticals has delivered 0.29% return in the last 1 week, -4.19% return in the last 6 months and -12.56% YTD return.
Currently, Suven Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹16089.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹768 & ₹469.45 respectively. As of 31 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|252.93
|219.82
|+15.06%
|369.36
|-31.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.39
|32.83
|+19.97%
|25.6
|+53.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.25
|12.75
|+35.24%
|11.96
|+44.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|196.83
|167.43
|+17.56%
|212.24
|-7.26%
|Operating Income
|56.1
|52.39
|+7.07%
|157.12
|-64.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|70.85
|65.47
|+8.22%
|166.21
|-57.37%
|Net Income
|53.37
|46.75
|+14.16%
|123.97
|-56.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.1
|1.84
|+14.13%
|4.87
|-56.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹53.37Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹252.93Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!