Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.95% YOY

Livemint

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Suven Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.52% & the profit decreased by 56.95% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.06% and the profit increased by 14.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.97% q-o-q & increased by 53.85% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 7.07% q-o-q & decreased by 64.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.1 for Q4 which decreased by 56.84% Y-o-Y. Suven Pharmaceuticals has delivered 0.29% return in the last 1 week, -4.19% return in the last 6 months and -12.56% YTD return.

Currently, Suven Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 16089.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 768 & 469.45 respectively. As of 31 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue252.93219.82+15.06%369.36-31.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.3932.83+19.97%25.6+53.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.2512.75+35.24%11.96+44.22%
Total Operating Expense196.83167.43+17.56%212.24-7.26%
Operating Income56.152.39+7.07%157.12-64.3%
Net Income Before Taxes70.8565.47+8.22%166.21-57.37%
Net Income53.3746.75+14.16%123.97-56.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.11.84+14.13%4.87-56.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.37Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹252.93Cr

