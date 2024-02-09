Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suyog Telematics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.99% YoY

Suyog Telematics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.99% YoY

Livemint

Suyog Telematics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.79% YoY & profit increased by 88.99% YoY

Suyog Telematics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Suyog Telematics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.79% & the profit increased by 88.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.13% and the profit increased by 17.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.76% q-o-q & increased by 3.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.44% q-o-q & increased by 61.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 85.7% Y-o-Y.

Suyog Telematics has delivered 4.22% return in the last 1 week, 95.8% return in the last 6 months and 28.77% YTD return.

Currently, Suyog Telematics has a market cap of 1345.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1365 & 326.6 respectively.

Suyog Telematics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41.7240.85+2.13%37.66+10.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.085.15-20.76%3.94+3.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.198.11+0.98%7.91+3.52%
Total Operating Expense16.1420.93-22.89%21.83-26.07%
Operating Income25.5819.92+28.44%15.82+61.66%
Net Income Before Taxes21.5717.35+24.32%15.71+37.29%
Net Income19.1116.25+17.6%10.11+88.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.9215.42+16.21%9.65+85.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹41.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.