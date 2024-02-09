Suyog Telematics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.99% YoY

Suyog Telematics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.79% & the profit increased by 88.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.13% and the profit increased by 17.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.76% q-o-q & increased by 3.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.44% q-o-q & increased by 61.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹17.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 85.7% Y-o-Y.

Suyog Telematics has delivered 4.22% return in the last 1 week, 95.8% return in the last 6 months and 28.77% YTD return.

Currently, Suyog Telematics has a market cap of ₹1345.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1365 & ₹326.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suyog Telematics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41.72 40.85 +2.13% 37.66 +10.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.08 5.15 -20.76% 3.94 +3.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.19 8.11 +0.98% 7.91 +3.52% Total Operating Expense 16.14 20.93 -22.89% 21.83 -26.07% Operating Income 25.58 19.92 +28.44% 15.82 +61.66% Net Income Before Taxes 21.57 17.35 +24.32% 15.71 +37.29% Net Income 19.11 16.25 +17.6% 10.11 +88.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.92 15.42 +16.21% 9.65 +85.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹41.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!