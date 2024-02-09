Suyog Telematics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.99% YoY

Suyog Telematics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.79% & the profit increased by 88.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.13% and the profit increased by 17.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.76% q-o-q & increased by 3.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.44% q-o-q & increased by 61.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 85.7% Y-o-Y.
Suyog Telematics has delivered 4.22% return in the last 1 week, 95.8% return in the last 6 months and 28.77% YTD return.
Currently, Suyog Telematics has a market cap of ₹1345.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1365 & ₹326.6 respectively.
Suyog Telematics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|41.72
|40.85
|+2.13%
|37.66
|+10.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.08
|5.15
|-20.76%
|3.94
|+3.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.19
|8.11
|+0.98%
|7.91
|+3.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.14
|20.93
|-22.89%
|21.83
|-26.07%
|Operating Income
|25.58
|19.92
|+28.44%
|15.82
|+61.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.57
|17.35
|+24.32%
|15.71
|+37.29%
|Net Income
|19.11
|16.25
|+17.6%
|10.11
|+88.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.92
|15.42
|+16.21%
|9.65
|+85.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹41.72Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!