Suzlon Energy posts Q2 net profit at Rs56 crore on higher revenues

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “India has recorded an installation of 164.9GW of renewable energy as on 30 September 2022, reflecting a healthy recovery of the sector despite the disruptions of the pandemic and the disastrous impact of the global geo-political situations on the supply chain and commodity prices. The environment of positive policy initiatives continues, and we believe that given the commitment and will of the Indian government, the country could very well achieve 500GW of renewable energy installations by 2030.“