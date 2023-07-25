Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Suzlon Energy announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25, reporting a sharp decline of 96 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹101 crore, compared to ₹2,433.33 crore in the corresponding period last year. The renewable company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹1,347.52 crore, registering a decline of two per cent, compared to ₹1,377.58 crore in the year-ago period.

‘’With the fruition of our initiatives to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt our focus is now on ramping up our operations to service our cumulative orders which stand at a healthy 1,582 MW as on date,'' said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

‘’The serial production of our larger turbines in the 3MW to 3.15MW series with a rotor diameter of 144 mts is one of our top priorities going forward in line with customer expectations. Our service business demonstrated its operational excellence and customer first approach by proactively,'' added Chalasani.

Shares of Suzlon Energy slipped over five per cent at its intra day low, after reporting weak quarterly results, and settled five per cent lower at ₹19 apiece on the NSE.

