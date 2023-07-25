Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Suzlon Energy announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25, reporting a sharp decline of 96 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹101 crore, compared to ₹2,433.33 crore in the corresponding period last year. The renewable company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹1,347.52 crore, registering a decline of two per cent, compared to ₹1,377.58 crore in the year-ago period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}