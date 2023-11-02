Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 45% YoY to ₹102 crore, revenue drops marginally
Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy released their July-September quarter results on Thursday and posted a 45% year-on-year jump in their net profits to ₹102 crore. The revenue of the company declined marginally to ₹1,417 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹1,430 crore during the same period last year. The numbers of Suzlon Energy remained positive despite an exceptional loss of ₹35 crore during the quarter ending September 2023.