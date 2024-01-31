Suzlon Energy Q3 FY24 results: Net profit improves 160% YoY to 203 crore

Suzlon Energy, one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers, released its Q3FY24 results today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹203.04 crore, marking a remarkable 160% improvement compared to the net profit of ₹78.28 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a sequential basis, the net profit witnessed a notable increase of 52.62%, up from ₹133.15 crore in Q2FY24. The revenue from operations for the reporting quarter showed a YoY improvement of 7.17%, reaching ₹1,552.91 crore compared to ₹1,448.97 crore in Q3 FY23.

During the quarter, Suzlon Energy successfully lowered its finance cost to ₹14.28 crore from ₹86.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. In Q2FY24, the finance cost stood at ₹43.70 crore.

The company has set an ambitious goal of becoming net-debt-free. In 2QFY24, Suzlon Energy raised funds amounting to ₹20 billion through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), utilising a significant portion for debt repayment.

Commenting on the Q3 performance, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "In Q3 of FY24, we concluded 2023 on a strong note. The quarter showcased impactful policies propelling India's renewable energy vision ahead." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We've witnessed a pivotal year of foundational growth, and in Q3 of FY24, we've solidified this foundation with a robust performance and a substantial influx of new orders from our marquee customers. We deeply appreciate the trust bestowed upon us by our customers and eagerly anticipate collaborating with them to realise their green energy aspirations. The coming decade holds immense promise for renewables globally, and we are on track to strengthen all our strategic pillars to seize this opportunity from a position of strength," he added.

