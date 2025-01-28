Suzlon Energy Q3 result: Consolidated profit soars 91%, EBITDA surges 102% YoY

Suzlon Energy Q3 result: Suzlon Energy, on Tuesday, January 28, reported a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year. According to the exchange filing, the company's Q3FY25 net profit stood at ₹386.92 crore against ₹203.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,968.81 crore, up 91 per cent from ₹1,552.91 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

The company said its EBITDA for the quarter surged 102 per cent YoY, hitting the ₹500 crore mark, while the EBITDA margin came at 16.8 per cent against 15.9 per cent YoY. Net profit margin stood at 13.1 per cent, reflecting improved profitability.

During the quarter, the company saw record quarterly deliveries of 447 MW. Its manufacturing capacity reached 4.5 GW, with revamped Puducherry and Daman Nacelle facilities.

Suzlon claimed it witnessed its highest‐ever order book at 5.5 GW and C&I (commercial and industrial) and PSU now constitute nearly 80 per cent of the total order book.

Advertisement

Suzlon said it is making big strides in expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing order book.

"We continue to strengthen our order pipeline with a healthy mix of new and repeat customers, securing three large orders and reaffirming partnerships with key clients like Jindal Renewables and Torrent. These achievements reinforce market confidence in Suzlon’s capabilities and leadership in the renewable energy sector," said the company.

"We are experiencing consistent quarter‐on‐quarter growth, with each of our businesses operating as strong, independent entities driving performance. Our manufacturing capacity expansion in India is progressing as planned to fulfil our record‐high order book of 5.5 GW," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

Advertisement

"With our ramp‐up strategy on track and operational preparedness at optimal levels, we can sustain momentum, create long‐term value for our stakeholders, and play a pivotal role in advancing India’s renewable energy ambitions," said Chalasani.

Also Read | Multibagger realty stock to declare Q3 results 2025, dividend soon

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said: “We are building a future‐ready business by fortifying our core strategic pillars: cultivating strategic talent, leveraging next‐generation technology, amplifying customer‐centricity, and expanding operational capacity. Our sustained focus on these priorities drives consistent growth, performance, and long‐term profitability.”

"One emerging trend fuelling our growth is our strategic emphasis on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) customers. As these organisations prioritise sustainability and renewable energy, we're delivering reliable, affordable solutions that power their operations. This strategic shift is driving demand, positioning Suzlon as a trusted partner for businesses pursuing green energy ambitions and catalysing growth in the renewable energy sector," Tanti said.

Advertisement