Suzlon Energy reports net profit of ₹78 cr for December quarter
Suzlon Energy said that as commodity prices and supply chain issues stabilise, the positive impact of the same will be apparent in the coming quarters
New Delhi: Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹78 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher revenues. In the year-ago period, net profit stood at ₹37.73 crore. Revenues in the last quarter were at ₹ 1,449 crore.
