Suzlon Q2 Results: Net profit surge 96% to ₹200 crore, revenue up 48%

Suzlon Q2 Results: Suzlon Energy Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, October 28. The company recorded a 96 per cent surge in net profits to ₹200.20 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹102.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares closed 5.07 per cent higher at ₹70.85 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹67.43 at the previous market close. The company announced its results after market operating hours on Monday.

The renewable energy company's revenue from core operations rose 48 per cent to ₹2,092.99 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹1,417.21 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company's revenues are from segments like the Wind Turbine Generator segment and Suzlon conducting Operation and Maintenance Services. The Wind Turbine Generator segment revenues increased 72.14 per cent to ₹1,507.07 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹875.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenues from its operation and maintenance services rose 17.74 per cent to ₹565.53 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to ₹480.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company statements released on Monday.

About Suzlon Energy Suzlon Energy Limited is a renewable energy company and wind turbine manufacturer based in Pune, India. Mint reported on October 14 that Suzlon shares have surged over 115 per cent.

The company's share has surged more than 2,800 per cent in the last five years. Market investors stay bullish on this foreign institutional investor (FII) favourite stock. The FIIs believe that the revival in the renewable energies sector and Suzlon's rapid reduction in debt are expected to keep the upside momentum intact.