Suzlon Q2 Results: Net profit surge 96% to ₹200 crore, revenue up 48%

Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s net profit rises 96 per cent to 200.20 crore in the second quarter, compared year-on-year. Revenue from operations rose 48 per cent in the July to September quarter.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published28 Oct 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Monday, October 28.
Suzlon Energy Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Monday, October 28.(Santosh Verma/Bloomberg)

Suzlon Q2 Results: Suzlon Energy Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, October 28. The company recorded a 96 per cent surge in net profits to 200.20 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 102.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing. 

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares closed 5.07 per cent higher at 70.85 after Monday's trading session, compared to 67.43 at the previous market close. The company announced its results after market operating hours on Monday.

The renewable energy company's revenue from core operations rose 48 per cent to 2,092.99 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,417.21 crore in the same period the previous year. 

The company's revenues are from segments like the Wind Turbine Generator segment and Suzlon conducting Operation and Maintenance Services. The Wind Turbine Generator segment revenues increased 72.14 per cent to 1,507.07 crore in the second quarter, compared to 875.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenues from its operation and maintenance services rose 17.74 per cent to 565.53 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to 480.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company statements released on Monday.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy Limited is a renewable energy company and wind turbine manufacturer based in Pune, India. Mint reported on October 14 that Suzlon shares have surged over 115 per cent.

The company's share has surged more than 2,800 per cent in the last five years. Market investors stay bullish on this foreign institutional investor (FII) favourite stock. The FIIs believe that the revival in the renewable energies sector and Suzlon's rapid reduction in debt are expected to keep the upside momentum intact.

According to our report on October 14, the stock is likely to touch 140 in the long term.

 

28 Oct 2024, 05:24 PM IST
