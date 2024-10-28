Suzlon Q2 Results: Net profit surge 96% to ₹200 crore, revenue up 48%

Suzlon Q2 Results: Suzlon Energy Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, October 28. The company recorded a 96 per cent surge in net profits to ₹200.20 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹102.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.

