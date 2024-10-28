Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suzlon Q2 Results: Net profit surge 96% to 200 crore, revenue up 48%

Suzlon Q2 Results: Net profit surge 96% to ₹200 crore, revenue up 48%

Anubhav Mukherjee

Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s net profit rises 96 per cent to 200.20 crore in the second quarter, compared year-on-year. Revenue from operations rise 48 per cent in the July to September quarter.

Suzlon Energy Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Monday, October 28.

Suzlon Q2 Results: Suzlon Energy Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, October 28. The company recorded a 96 per cent surge in net profits to 200.20 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 102.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
