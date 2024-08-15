Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Swan Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 85.53% YoY

Swan Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 85.53% YoY

Livemint

Swan Energy Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 41.95% YoY & profit increased by 85.53% YoY

Swan Energy Q1 Results Live

Swan Energy Q1 Results Live : Swan Energy Q1 Results Live: Swan Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue rising by 41.95% year-over-year (YoY). The profit saw an even more impressive rise, jumping by 85.53% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue actually saw a decline of 18.33%, while the profit surged by an astounding 422.59%. This sharp increase in profit despite the revenue decline indicates a strategic shift in the company's operations.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a slight decline of 0.57% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 53.4% YoY. This suggests that while the company managed to control some costs in the short term, overall expenses have risen over the past year.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 322.64% QoQ, showcasing strong operational efficiency. Year-over-year, operating income increased by 67.83%, highlighting robust growth in the company's core business activities.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.43, reflecting an 18.07% decrease YoY. This drop in EPS could be attributed to various factors, including increased expenses and other financial adjustments.

In terms of market performance, Swan Energy has delivered a -1.28% return in the last week and a -6.37% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at a positive 31.76%, indicating strong overall performance for the year.

Currently, Swan Energy has a market capitalization of 21,105.05 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 782.25 and 266, respectively, showcasing significant stock volatility over the past year.

Swan Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1141.741397.91-18.33%804.3+41.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.2711.33-0.57%7.34+53.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.5133.92-18.88%26.79+2.71%
Total Operating Expense788.361314.29-40.02%593.73+32.78%
Operating Income353.3883.61+322.64%210.56+67.83%
Net Income Before Taxes320.5739.74+706.61%157.3+103.8%
Net Income138.9426.59+422.59%74.89+85.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.432.02+119.43%5.41-18.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹138.94Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1141.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

