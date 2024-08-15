Swan Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 85.53% YoY

Swan Energy Q1 Results Live : Swan Energy Q1 Results Live: Swan Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue rising by 41.95% year-over-year (YoY). The profit saw an even more impressive rise, jumping by 85.53% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue actually saw a decline of 18.33%, while the profit surged by an astounding 422.59%. This sharp increase in profit despite the revenue decline indicates a strategic shift in the company's operations.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a slight decline of 0.57% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 53.4% YoY. This suggests that while the company managed to control some costs in the short term, overall expenses have risen over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for the quarter was up by 322.64% QoQ, showcasing strong operational efficiency. Year-over-year, operating income increased by 67.83%, highlighting robust growth in the company's core business activities.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.43, reflecting an 18.07% decrease YoY. This drop in EPS could be attributed to various factors, including increased expenses and other financial adjustments.

In terms of market performance, Swan Energy has delivered a -1.28% return in the last week and a -6.37% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at a positive 31.76%, indicating strong overall performance for the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Swan Energy has a market capitalization of ₹21,105.05 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹782.25 and ₹266, respectively, showcasing significant stock volatility over the past year.

Swan Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1141.74 1397.91 -18.33% 804.3 +41.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.27 11.33 -0.57% 7.34 +53.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.51 33.92 -18.88% 26.79 +2.71% Total Operating Expense 788.36 1314.29 -40.02% 593.73 +32.78% Operating Income 353.38 83.61 +322.64% 210.56 +67.83% Net Income Before Taxes 320.57 39.74 +706.61% 157.3 +103.8% Net Income 138.94 26.59 +422.59% 74.89 +85.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.43 2.02 +119.43% 5.41 -18.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹138.94Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1141.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar