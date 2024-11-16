Swan Energy Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 39.37% YOY

Swan Energy's Q2 Results 2024 show a revenue decrease of 15.62% YoY and a profit decrease of 39.37% YoY, with profit at 51.28 crore and revenue at 1032.19 crore.

Published16 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Swan Energy Q2 Results 2024:Swan Energy declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profits. The company's topline decreased by 15.62% year-on-year, amounting to 1032.19 crore, while profits plummeted by 39.37% to 51.28 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, Swan Energy experienced a revenue decline of 9.59% and a staggering profit decrease of 63.09%. This decline has raised concerns among investors about the company's operational efficiency and market conditions.

Moreover, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 40.08% year-on-year. This rise in expenses is a critical factor contributing to the overall decline in profitability.

The operating income also faced a steep decline, down by 74.04% quarter-on-quarter and 60.09% year-on-year, indicating a challenging economic environment for the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.28, marking a decrease of 65.92% compared to the same quarter last year. This reduction in EPS further underscores the financial challenges faced by Swan Energy.

In terms of market performance, Swan Energy has reported a -4.66% return over the last week, a -12.28% return over the past six months, and a negligible -0.01% year-to-date return. These figures reflect a broader trend of investor concern regarding the company's future growth prospects.

As of now, Swan Energy holds a market capitalization of 16,016.08 crore, with a 52-week high of 782.25 and a low of 413. The significant fluctuations in share price highlight the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company in the current market climate.

Swan Energy Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1032.191141.74-9.59%1223.26-15.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.6411.27+3.34%8.31+40.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.3627.51+3.1%27.1+4.68%
Total Operating Expense940.45788.36+19.29%993.4-5.33%
Operating Income91.74353.38-74.04%229.87-60.09%
Net Income Before Taxes57.4320.57-82.09%178.37-67.82%
Net Income51.28138.94-63.09%84.58-39.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.284.43-48.56%6.69-65.92%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs
₹51.28Cr
₹1032.19Cr
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
    • Employment Type

