Swan Energy Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 39.37% YOY

Swan Energy Q2 Results 2024:Swan Energy declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profits. The company's topline decreased by 15.62% year-on-year, amounting to ₹1032.19 crore, while profits plummeted by 39.37% to ₹51.28 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, Swan Energy experienced a revenue decline of 9.59% and a staggering profit decrease of 63.09%. This decline has raised concerns among investors about the company's operational efficiency and market conditions.

Moreover, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 40.08% year-on-year. This rise in expenses is a critical factor contributing to the overall decline in profitability.

The operating income also faced a steep decline, down by 74.04% quarter-on-quarter and 60.09% year-on-year, indicating a challenging economic environment for the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.28, marking a decrease of 65.92% compared to the same quarter last year. This reduction in EPS further underscores the financial challenges faced by Swan Energy.

In terms of market performance, Swan Energy has reported a -4.66% return over the last week, a -12.28% return over the past six months, and a negligible -0.01% year-to-date return. These figures reflect a broader trend of investor concern regarding the company's future growth prospects.

As of now, Swan Energy holds a market capitalization of ₹16,016.08 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹782.25 and a low of ₹413. The significant fluctuations in share price highlight the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company in the current market climate.

Swan Energy Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1032.19 1141.74 -9.59% 1223.26 -15.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.64 11.27 +3.34% 8.31 +40.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.36 27.51 +3.1% 27.1 +4.68% Total Operating Expense 940.45 788.36 +19.29% 993.4 -5.33% Operating Income 91.74 353.38 -74.04% 229.87 -60.09% Net Income Before Taxes 57.4 320.57 -82.09% 178.37 -67.82% Net Income 51.28 138.94 -63.09% 84.58 -39.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.28 4.43 -48.56% 6.69 -65.92%