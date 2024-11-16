Swan Energy Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 39.37% YOY

Swan Energy Q2 Results 2024:Swan Energy declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profits. The company's topline decreased by 15.62% year-on-year, amounting to ₹1032.19 crore, while profits plummeted by 39.37% to ₹51.28 crore.
Compared to the previous quarter, Swan Energy experienced a revenue decline of 9.59% and a staggering profit decrease of 63.09%. This decline has raised concerns among investors about the company's operational efficiency and market conditions.
Moreover, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 40.08% year-on-year. This rise in expenses is a critical factor contributing to the overall decline in profitability.
The operating income also faced a steep decline, down by 74.04% quarter-on-quarter and 60.09% year-on-year, indicating a challenging economic environment for the company.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.28, marking a decrease of 65.92% compared to the same quarter last year. This reduction in EPS further underscores the financial challenges faced by Swan Energy.
In terms of market performance, Swan Energy has reported a -4.66% return over the last week, a -12.28% return over the past six months, and a negligible -0.01% year-to-date return. These figures reflect a broader trend of investor concern regarding the company's future growth prospects.
As of now, Swan Energy holds a market capitalization of ₹16,016.08 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹782.25 and a low of ₹413. The significant fluctuations in share price highlight the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company in the current market climate.
Swan Energy Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1032.19
|1141.74
|-9.59%
|1223.26
|-15.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.64
|11.27
|+3.34%
|8.31
|+40.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.36
|27.51
|+3.1%
|27.1
|+4.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|940.45
|788.36
|+19.29%
|993.4
|-5.33%
|Operating Income
|91.74
|353.38
|-74.04%
|229.87
|-60.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|57.4
|320.57
|-82.09%
|178.37
|-67.82%
|Net Income
|51.28
|138.94
|-63.09%
|84.58
|-39.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.28
|4.43
|-48.56%
|6.69
|-65.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹51.28Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1032.19Cr
