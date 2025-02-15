Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Swan Energy Q3 Results 2025:Swan Energy declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth. The topline increased by 19.89% year-on-year (YoY) while the profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 406.31% YoY, standing at ₹582.81 crore with total revenue reaching ₹1908.19 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 84.87%, and the profit saw an extraordinary increase of 1036.52%. This remarkable performance highlights the company's strong operational capabilities despite facing rising costs.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have surged by 148.28% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 171.11% YoY, raising concerns about the impact on overall profitability in the upcoming quarters.
In terms of operating income, the company reported a drastic decline of 881.37% q-o-q and a decrease of 413.46% YoY, signaling potential challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.
Despite these challenges, Swan Energy's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹18.72, reflecting a substantial increase of 123.39% YoY.
Over the past week, Swan Energy has delivered a return of -18.86%, with a -35.42% return over the last 6 months and a -38.93% year-to-date return, indicating market volatility.
Currently, Swan Energy boasts a market cap of ₹13843.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹809.8 and a low of ₹435.1, reflecting the stock's fluctuating performance in the market.
Swan Energy Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1908.19
|1032.19
|+84.87%
|1591.68
|+19.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.9
|11.64
|+148.28%
|10.66
|+171.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.57
|28.36
|+113.58%
|27.16
|+123.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|2625.02
|940.45
|+179.12%
|1363
|+92.59%
|Operating Income
|-716.83
|91.74
|-881.37%
|228.68
|-413.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1107.17
|57.4
|+1828.87%
|233.93
|+373.29%
|Net Income
|582.81
|51.28
|+1036.52%
|115.11
|+406.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.72
|2.28
|+721.05%
|8.38
|+123.39%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
