Swan Energy Q3 Results 2025:Swan Energy declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth. The topline increased by 19.89% year-on-year (YoY) while the profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 406.31% YoY, standing at ₹582.81 crore with total revenue reaching ₹1908.19 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 84.87%, and the profit saw an extraordinary increase of 1036.52%. This remarkable performance highlights the company's strong operational capabilities despite facing rising costs.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have surged by 148.28% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 171.11% YoY, raising concerns about the impact on overall profitability in the upcoming quarters.

In terms of operating income, the company reported a drastic decline of 881.37% q-o-q and a decrease of 413.46% YoY, signaling potential challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Despite these challenges, Swan Energy's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹18.72, reflecting a substantial increase of 123.39% YoY.

Over the past week, Swan Energy has delivered a return of -18.86%, with a -35.42% return over the last 6 months and a -38.93% year-to-date return, indicating market volatility.

Currently, Swan Energy boasts a market cap of ₹13843.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹809.8 and a low of ₹435.1, reflecting the stock's fluctuating performance in the market.

Swan Energy Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1908.19 1032.19 +84.87% 1591.68 +19.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.9 11.64 +148.28% 10.66 +171.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.57 28.36 +113.58% 27.16 +123.01% Total Operating Expense 2625.02 940.45 +179.12% 1363 +92.59% Operating Income -716.83 91.74 -881.37% 228.68 -413.46% Net Income Before Taxes 1107.17 57.4 +1828.87% 233.93 +373.29% Net Income 582.81 51.28 +1036.52% 115.11 +406.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.72 2.28 +721.05% 8.38 +123.39%