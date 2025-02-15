Swan Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 406.31% YOY, profit at ₹582.81 crore and revenue at ₹1908.19 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Swan Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Swan Energy Q3 Results 2025:Swan Energy declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth. The topline increased by 19.89% year-on-year (YoY) while the profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 406.31% YoY, standing at 582.81 crore with total revenue reaching 1908.19 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 84.87%, and the profit saw an extraordinary increase of 1036.52%. This remarkable performance highlights the company's strong operational capabilities despite facing rising costs.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have surged by 148.28% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 171.11% YoY, raising concerns about the impact on overall profitability in the upcoming quarters.

In terms of operating income, the company reported a drastic decline of 881.37% q-o-q and a decrease of 413.46% YoY, signaling potential challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Despite these challenges, Swan Energy's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 18.72, reflecting a substantial increase of 123.39% YoY.

Over the past week, Swan Energy has delivered a return of -18.86%, with a -35.42% return over the last 6 months and a -38.93% year-to-date return, indicating market volatility.

Currently, Swan Energy boasts a market cap of 13843.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 809.8 and a low of 435.1, reflecting the stock's fluctuating performance in the market.

Swan Energy Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1908.191032.19+84.87%1591.68+19.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.911.64+148.28%10.66+171.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.5728.36+113.58%27.16+123.01%
Total Operating Expense2625.02940.45+179.12%1363+92.59%
Operating Income-716.8391.74-881.37%228.68-413.46%
Net Income Before Taxes1107.1757.4+1828.87%233.93+373.29%
Net Income582.8151.28+1036.52%115.11+406.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.722.28+721.05%8.38+123.39%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹582.81Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1908.19Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
