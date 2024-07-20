Swaraj Engines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.55% YOY

Swaraj Engines Q1 Results Live : Swaraj Engines declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% & the profit increased by 5.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.1% and the profit increased by 22.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.87% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 21.84% q-o-q & increased by 6.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹35.55 for Q1 which increased by 5.55% Y-o-Y. Swaraj Engines has delivered 3.02% return in the last 1 week, 28.53% return in last 6 months and 24.07% YTD return.

Currently the Swaraj Engines has a market cap of ₹3651.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3200 & ₹1918.3 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Swaraj Engines Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 417.99 350.96 +19.1% 399.83 +4.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.36 9.82 +25.87% 11.18 +10.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.51 4.01 +12.47% 4.64 -2.8% Total Operating Expense 364.26 306.86 +18.71% 349.31 +4.28% Operating Income 53.73 44.1 +21.84% 50.52 +6.35% Net Income Before Taxes 58.03 47.19 +22.97% 55.05 +5.41% Net Income 43.19 35.18 +22.77% 40.92 +5.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 35.55 28.96 +22.76% 33.68 +5.55%