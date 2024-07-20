Swaraj Engines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.55% YOY

Swaraj Engines Q1 Results Live : Swaraj Engines declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% & the profit increased by 5.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.1% and the profit increased by 22.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.87% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 21.84% q-o-q & increased by 6.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹35.55 for Q1 which increased by 5.55% Y-o-Y. Swaraj Engines has delivered 3.02% return in the last 1 week, 28.53% return in last 6 months and 24.07% YTD return.
Currently the Swaraj Engines has a market cap of ₹3651.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3200 & ₹1918.3 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Swaraj Engines Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|417.99
|350.96
|+19.1%
|399.83
|+4.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.36
|9.82
|+25.87%
|11.18
|+10.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.51
|4.01
|+12.47%
|4.64
|-2.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|364.26
|306.86
|+18.71%
|349.31
|+4.28%
|Operating Income
|53.73
|44.1
|+21.84%
|50.52
|+6.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58.03
|47.19
|+22.97%
|55.05
|+5.41%
|Net Income
|43.19
|35.18
|+22.77%
|40.92
|+5.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|35.55
|28.96
|+22.76%
|33.68
|+5.55%