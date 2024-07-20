Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Swaraj Engines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.55% YOY

Livemint

Swaraj Engines Q1 Results Live

Swaraj Engines Q1 Results Live : Swaraj Engines declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% & the profit increased by 5.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.1% and the profit increased by 22.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.87% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 21.84% q-o-q & increased by 6.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 35.55 for Q1 which increased by 5.55% Y-o-Y. Swaraj Engines has delivered 3.02% return in the last 1 week, 28.53% return in last 6 months and 24.07% YTD return.

Currently the Swaraj Engines has a market cap of 3651.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3200 & 1918.3 respectively. As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Swaraj Engines Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue417.99350.96+19.1%399.83+4.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.369.82+25.87%11.18+10.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.514.01+12.47%4.64-2.8%
Total Operating Expense364.26306.86+18.71%349.31+4.28%
Operating Income53.7344.1+21.84%50.52+6.35%
Net Income Before Taxes58.0347.19+22.97%55.05+5.41%
Net Income43.1935.18+22.77%40.92+5.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS35.5528.96+22.76%33.68+5.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹43.19Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹417.99Cr

