Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Swaraj Engines Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 4.99% YOY
Swaraj Engines Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 4.99% YOY

Swaraj Engines Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.08% YoY & profit increased by 4.99% YoY

Swaraj Engines Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
Swaraj Engines Q2 FY24 Results

Swaraj Engines, a leading company in the automotive industry, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a 1.08% increase in revenue and a 4.99% increase in profit compared to the same period last year. This growth demonstrates the company's strong performance and ability to generate positive returns.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Swaraj Engines experienced a decline in revenue by 2.73% and a decrease in profit by 7.94%. This could be attributed to various factors such as market conditions and operational challenges. Despite the decrease, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects and is actively working towards improving its financial performance.

One key factor contributing to Swaraj Engines' financial results is its selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 5.81% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.06% year-on-year. This indicates that the company is investing in its operations and infrastructure to support its growth strategies.

Another important metric, the operating income, saw a decrease of 6.14% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.47% year-on-year. This shows that the company has been able to maintain a stable operating performance despite the challenging market conditions.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), Swaraj Engines reported 31.01 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, representing a 4.98% increase compared to the same period last year. This indicates that the company's profitability is improving and it is delivering value to its shareholders.

Looking at the company's stock performance, Swaraj Engines has delivered a -2.29% return in the last week, a 23.02% return in the last six months, and a 26.24% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's ability to generate positive returns for its investors.

As of October 27, 2023, Swaraj Engines has a market capitalization of 2383.46 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 2299 and 1513.2 respectively. This indicates that the company's stock has shown strong performance and has the potential for further growth.

Analysts covering Swaraj Engines have expressed a positive outlook for the company. Out of the 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. This reflects the confidence in the company's future prospects and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

In conclusion, Swaraj Engines' Q2 FY24 results have shown a positive growth in revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's financial performance remains strong despite the decline in the previous quarter. With its focus on operational efficiency and growth strategies, Swaraj Engines is well-positioned for future success.

Swaraj Engines Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue388.9399.83-2.73%384.75+1.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.8311.18+5.81%11.05+7.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.724.64+1.72%4.68+0.85%
Total Operating Expense341.48349.31-2.24%338.92+0.76%
Operating Income47.4250.52-6.14%45.83+3.47%
Net Income Before Taxes50.655.05-8.08%48.31+4.74%
Net Income37.6740.92-7.94%35.88+4.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.0133.68-7.93%29.54+4.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.67Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹388.9Cr

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 02:54 AM IST
