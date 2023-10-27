Swaraj Engines Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 4.99% YOY
Swaraj Engines, a leading company in the automotive industry, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a 1.08% increase in revenue and a 4.99% increase in profit compared to the same period last year. This growth demonstrates the company's strong performance and ability to generate positive returns.