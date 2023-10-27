Swaraj Engines Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 4.99% YOY

Swaraj Engines, a leading company in the automotive industry, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a 1.08% increase in revenue and a 4.99% increase in profit compared to the same period last year. This growth demonstrates the company's strong performance and ability to generate positive returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Swaraj Engines experienced a decline in revenue by 2.73% and a decrease in profit by 7.94%. This could be attributed to various factors such as market conditions and operational challenges. Despite the decrease, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects and is actively working towards improving its financial performance.

One key factor contributing to Swaraj Engines' financial results is its selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 5.81% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.06% year-on-year. This indicates that the company is investing in its operations and infrastructure to support its growth strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another important metric, the operating income, saw a decrease of 6.14% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.47% year-on-year. This shows that the company has been able to maintain a stable operating performance despite the challenging market conditions.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), Swaraj Engines reported ₹31.01 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, representing a 4.98% increase compared to the same period last year. This indicates that the company's profitability is improving and it is delivering value to its shareholders.

Looking at the company's stock performance, Swaraj Engines has delivered a -2.29% return in the last week, a 23.02% return in the last six months, and a 26.24% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's ability to generate positive returns for its investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of October 27, 2023, Swaraj Engines has a market capitalization of ₹2383.46 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2299 and ₹1513.2 respectively. This indicates that the company's stock has shown strong performance and has the potential for further growth.

Analysts covering Swaraj Engines have expressed a positive outlook for the company. Out of the 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. This reflects the confidence in the company's future prospects and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

In conclusion, Swaraj Engines' Q2 FY24 results have shown a positive growth in revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's financial performance remains strong despite the decline in the previous quarter. With its focus on operational efficiency and growth strategies, Swaraj Engines is well-positioned for future success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swaraj Engines Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 388.9 399.83 -2.73% 384.75 +1.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.83 11.18 +5.81% 11.05 +7.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.72 4.64 +1.72% 4.68 +0.85% Total Operating Expense 341.48 349.31 -2.24% 338.92 +0.76% Operating Income 47.42 50.52 -6.14% 45.83 +3.47% Net Income Before Taxes 50.6 55.05 -8.08% 48.31 +4.74% Net Income 37.67 40.92 -7.94% 35.88 +4.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.01 33.68 -7.93% 29.54 +4.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.67Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹388.9Cr

