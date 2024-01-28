Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Swaraj Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.75% YoY

Swaraj Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.75% YoY

Livemint

Swaraj Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.22% YoY & profit increased by 3.75% YoY

Swaraj Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live

Swaraj Engines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.22% & the profit increased by 3.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.12% and the profit decreased by 36.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.03% q-o-q & decreased by 5.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.22% q-o-q & increased by 1.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.83 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.71% Y-o-Y.

Swaraj Engines has delivered -3.14% return in the last 1 week, 10.76% return in the last 6 months, and -6.5% YTD return.

Currently, Swaraj Engines has a market cap of 2751.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2553.75 & 1513.2 respectively.

As of 28 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Swaraj Engines Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue279.55388.9-28.12%278.93+0.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.1711.83-14.03%10.75-5.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.944.72-16.53%4.59-14.16%
Total Operating Expense250.73341.48-26.58%250.45+0.11%
Operating Income28.8247.42-39.22%28.48+1.19%
Net Income Before Taxes32.1350.6-36.5%31.23+2.88%
Net Income24.137.67-36.02%23.23+3.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.8331.01-36.05%19.12+3.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.1Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹279.55Cr

