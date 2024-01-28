Swaraj Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.75% YoY

Swaraj Engines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.22% & the profit increased by 3.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.12% and the profit decreased by 36.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.03% q-o-q & decreased by 5.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.22% q-o-q & increased by 1.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹19.83 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.71% Y-o-Y.

Swaraj Engines has delivered -3.14% return in the last 1 week, 10.76% return in the last 6 months, and -6.5% YTD return.

Currently, Swaraj Engines has a market cap of ₹2751.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2553.75 & ₹1513.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 28 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Swaraj Engines Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 279.55 388.9 -28.12% 278.93 +0.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.17 11.83 -14.03% 10.75 -5.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.94 4.72 -16.53% 4.59 -14.16% Total Operating Expense 250.73 341.48 -26.58% 250.45 +0.11% Operating Income 28.82 47.42 -39.22% 28.48 +1.19% Net Income Before Taxes 32.13 50.6 -36.5% 31.23 +2.88% Net Income 24.1 37.67 -36.02% 23.23 +3.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.83 31.01 -36.05% 19.12 +3.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.1Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹279.55Cr

