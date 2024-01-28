Swaraj Engines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.75% YoY

Swaraj Engines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.22% & the profit increased by 3.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.12% and the profit decreased by 36.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.03% q-o-q & decreased by 5.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 39.22% q-o-q & increased by 1.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.83 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.71% Y-o-Y.
Swaraj Engines has delivered -3.14% return in the last 1 week, 10.76% return in the last 6 months, and -6.5% YTD return.
Currently, Swaraj Engines has a market cap of ₹2751.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2553.75 & ₹1513.2 respectively.
As of 28 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
Swaraj Engines Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|279.55
|388.9
|-28.12%
|278.93
|+0.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.17
|11.83
|-14.03%
|10.75
|-5.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.94
|4.72
|-16.53%
|4.59
|-14.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|250.73
|341.48
|-26.58%
|250.45
|+0.11%
|Operating Income
|28.82
|47.42
|-39.22%
|28.48
|+1.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|32.13
|50.6
|-36.5%
|31.23
|+2.88%
|Net Income
|24.1
|37.67
|-36.02%
|23.23
|+3.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.83
|31.01
|-36.05%
|19.12
|+3.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.1Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹279.55Cr
