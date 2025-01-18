Swaraj Engines Q3 Results 2025:Swaraj Engines declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a notable performance despite some quarter-over-quarter challenges. The topline increased by 23.59% year-over-year (YoY), with profits rising by an impressive 32.57% YoY, amounting to ₹31.95 crore and revenue at ₹345.5 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue witnessed a decline of 25.58% and profits decreased by 29.66%. Despite these drops, the overall annual growth reflects positively on the company's operational strength.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.88% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 13.96% YoY. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management in a challenging economic environment.

The operating income also faced challenges, down by 31.53% q-o-q but showing a robust increase of 36.22% YoY. This fluctuation highlights the company's ability to adapt to market conditions over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹26.3, marking a 32.63% increase YoY, demonstrating strong profitability metrics for investors.

Swaraj Engines has delivered a return of 0.82% in the last week, 1.26% in the last six months, and 3.09% year-to-date, reflecting a stable performance in the stock market.

Currently, Swaraj Engines boasts a market capitalization of ₹3697.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3470 and a low of ₹2148, indicating a healthy trading range.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, all analysts covering the company have assigned a Buy rating, signaling investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, reflecting optimism in Swaraj Engines' future prospects.

Swaraj Engines Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 345.5 464.24 -25.58% 279.55 +23.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.59 12.72 -8.88% 10.17 +13.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.03 5.5 -8.55% 3.94 +27.66% Total Operating Expense 306.24 406.9 -24.74% 250.73 +22.14% Operating Income 39.26 57.34 -31.53% 28.82 +36.22% Net Income Before Taxes 42.82 60.98 -29.78% 32.13 +33.27% Net Income 31.95 45.42 -29.66% 24.1 +32.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.3 37.38 -29.64% 19.83 +32.63%