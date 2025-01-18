Swaraj Engines Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 32.57% YOY, profit at ₹31.95 crore and revenue at ₹345.5 crore

Swaraj Engines Q3 Results 2025:Swaraj Engines declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a notable performance despite some quarter-over-quarter challenges. The topline increased by 23.59% year-over-year (YoY), with profits rising by an impressive 32.57% YoY, amounting to ₹31.95 crore and revenue at ₹345.5 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue witnessed a decline of 25.58% and profits decreased by 29.66%. Despite these drops, the overall annual growth reflects positively on the company's operational strength.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.88% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 13.96% YoY. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management in a challenging economic environment.
The operating income also faced challenges, down by 31.53% q-o-q but showing a robust increase of 36.22% YoY. This fluctuation highlights the company's ability to adapt to market conditions over the longer term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹26.3, marking a 32.63% increase YoY, demonstrating strong profitability metrics for investors.
Swaraj Engines has delivered a return of 0.82% in the last week, 1.26% in the last six months, and 3.09% year-to-date, reflecting a stable performance in the stock market.
Currently, Swaraj Engines boasts a market capitalization of ₹3697.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3470 and a low of ₹2148, indicating a healthy trading range.
As of 18 Jan, 2025, all analysts covering the company have assigned a Buy rating, signaling investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, reflecting optimism in Swaraj Engines' future prospects.
Swaraj Engines Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|345.5
|464.24
|-25.58%
|279.55
|+23.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.59
|12.72
|-8.88%
|10.17
|+13.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.03
|5.5
|-8.55%
|3.94
|+27.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|306.24
|406.9
|-24.74%
|250.73
|+22.14%
|Operating Income
|39.26
|57.34
|-31.53%
|28.82
|+36.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.82
|60.98
|-29.78%
|32.13
|+33.27%
|Net Income
|31.95
|45.42
|-29.66%
|24.1
|+32.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.3
|37.38
|-29.64%
|19.83
|+32.63%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹31.95Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹345.5Cr