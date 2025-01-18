Swaraj Engines Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 32.57% YOY, profit at ₹31.95 crore and revenue at ₹345.5 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Swaraj Engines Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Swaraj Engines Q3 Results 2025:Swaraj Engines declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a notable performance despite some quarter-over-quarter challenges. The topline increased by 23.59% year-over-year (YoY), with profits rising by an impressive 32.57% YoY, amounting to 31.95 crore and revenue at 345.5 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue witnessed a decline of 25.58% and profits decreased by 29.66%. Despite these drops, the overall annual growth reflects positively on the company's operational strength.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.88% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 13.96% YoY. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management in a challenging economic environment.

The operating income also faced challenges, down by 31.53% q-o-q but showing a robust increase of 36.22% YoY. This fluctuation highlights the company's ability to adapt to market conditions over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 26.3, marking a 32.63% increase YoY, demonstrating strong profitability metrics for investors.

Swaraj Engines has delivered a return of 0.82% in the last week, 1.26% in the last six months, and 3.09% year-to-date, reflecting a stable performance in the stock market.

Currently, Swaraj Engines boasts a market capitalization of 3697.38 crore, with a 52-week high of 3470 and a low of 2148, indicating a healthy trading range.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, all analysts covering the company have assigned a Buy rating, signaling investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, reflecting optimism in Swaraj Engines' future prospects.

Swaraj Engines Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue345.5464.24-25.58%279.55+23.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.5912.72-8.88%10.17+13.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.035.5-8.55%3.94+27.66%
Total Operating Expense306.24406.9-24.74%250.73+22.14%
Operating Income39.2657.34-31.53%28.82+36.22%
Net Income Before Taxes42.8260.98-29.78%32.13+33.27%
Net Income31.9545.42-29.66%24.1+32.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.337.38-29.64%19.83+32.63%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹31.95Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹345.5Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
