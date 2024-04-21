Swaraj Engines Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 0.62% YOY

Swaraj Engines declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.45% & the profit increased by 0.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.54% and the profit increased by 45.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.44% q-o-q & decreased by 3.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 53.02% q-o-q & increased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹28.96 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.
Swaraj Engines has delivered -0.1% return in the last 1 week, 18.68% return in last 6 months and -0.96% YTD return.
Currently the Swaraj Engines has a market cap of ₹2914.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2649.95 & ₹1534.55 respectively.
As of 21 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
Swaraj Engines Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|350.96
|279.55
|+25.54%
|359.79
|-2.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.82
|10.17
|-3.44%
|10.14
|-3.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.01
|3.94
|+1.78%
|4.56
|-12.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|306.86
|250.73
|+22.39%
|316.38
|-3.01%
|Operating Income
|44.1
|28.82
|+53.02%
|43.42
|+1.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.19
|32.13
|+46.87%
|47.08
|+0.22%
|Net Income
|35.18
|24.1
|+45.98%
|34.96
|+0.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|28.96
|19.83
|+46.04%
|28.78
|+0.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹350.96Cr
