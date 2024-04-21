Swaraj Engines Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 0.62% YOY

Swaraj Engines Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.45% YoY & profit increased by 0.62% YoY

Swaraj Engines declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.45% & the profit increased by 0.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.54% and the profit increased by 45.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.44% q-o-q & decreased by 3.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 53.02% q-o-q & increased by 1.58% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹28.96 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.

Swaraj Engines has delivered -0.1% return in the last 1 week, 18.68% return in last 6 months and -0.96% YTD return.

Currently the Swaraj Engines has a market cap of ₹2914.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2649.95 & ₹1534.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 21 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

Swaraj Engines Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 350.96 279.55 +25.54% 359.79 -2.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.82 10.17 -3.44% 10.14 -3.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.01 3.94 +1.78% 4.56 -12.07% Total Operating Expense 306.86 250.73 +22.39% 316.38 -3.01% Operating Income 44.1 28.82 +53.02% 43.42 +1.58% Net Income Before Taxes 47.19 32.13 +46.87% 47.08 +0.22% Net Income 35.18 24.1 +45.98% 34.96 +0.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 28.96 19.83 +46.04% 28.78 +0.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.18Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹350.96Cr

