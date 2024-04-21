Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Swaraj Engines Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 0.62% YOY

Swaraj Engines Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 0.62% YOY

Livemint

Swaraj Engines Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.45% YoY & profit increased by 0.62% YoY

Swaraj Engines Q4 FY24 Results Live

Swaraj Engines declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.45% & the profit increased by 0.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.54% and the profit increased by 45.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.44% q-o-q & decreased by 3.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 53.02% q-o-q & increased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 28.96 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.

Swaraj Engines has delivered -0.1% return in the last 1 week, 18.68% return in last 6 months and -0.96% YTD return.

Currently the Swaraj Engines has a market cap of 2914.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2649.95 & 1534.55 respectively.

As of 21 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

Swaraj Engines Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue350.96279.55+25.54%359.79-2.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.8210.17-3.44%10.14-3.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.013.94+1.78%4.56-12.07%
Total Operating Expense306.86250.73+22.39%316.38-3.01%
Operating Income44.128.82+53.02%43.42+1.58%
Net Income Before Taxes47.1932.13+46.87%47.08+0.22%
Net Income35.1824.1+45.98%34.96+0.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS28.9619.83+46.04%28.78+0.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹350.96Cr

