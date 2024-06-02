Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3% YOY

Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live : Swarna Securities announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 100% compared to the same period last year. The profit also saw a modest rise of 3% year-on-year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue took a hit with a decline of 100%, while the profit managed to increase by 9.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed no change quarter-on-quarter but rose by 8% year-on-year, indicating potential cost management strategies by the company.
Despite the revenue challenges in the last quarter, the company's operating income decreased by 55.92% sequentially and 24.55% year-on-year, reflecting a tough quarter for Swarna Securities.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.72, marking a 3.43% increase from the previous year, which could be a positive sign for investors.
In terms of market performance, Swarna Securities delivered -5.47% return in the last 1 week, while showing impressive gains of 27% in the last 6 months and 33.26% year-to-date return, showcasing some volatility in the stock.
As of now, Swarna Securities holds a market capitalization of ₹15.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹135.3 & ₹33.31 respectively, indicating the stock's price range over the past year.
Swarna Securities Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0.01
|-100%
|-0.01
|+100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|+8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.01
|+108.49%
|0.01
|+74.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.1
|0.07
|+34.17%
|0.07
|+43.08%
|Operating Income
|-0.1
|-0.06
|-55.92%
|-0.08
|-24.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.26
|0.24
|+7.91%
|0.24
|+4.74%
|Net Income
|0.22
|0.2
|+9.52%
|0.21
|+3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.72
|0.65
|+9.98%
|0.7
|+3.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.22Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
