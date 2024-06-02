Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3% YOY

Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3% YOY

Livemint

Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 100% YoY & profit increased by 3% YoY

Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live

Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live : Swarna Securities announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 100% compared to the same period last year. The profit also saw a modest rise of 3% year-on-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue took a hit with a decline of 100%, while the profit managed to increase by 9.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed no change quarter-on-quarter but rose by 8% year-on-year, indicating potential cost management strategies by the company.

Despite the revenue challenges in the last quarter, the company's operating income decreased by 55.92% sequentially and 24.55% year-on-year, reflecting a tough quarter for Swarna Securities.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.72, marking a 3.43% increase from the previous year, which could be a positive sign for investors.

In terms of market performance, Swarna Securities delivered -5.47% return in the last 1 week, while showing impressive gains of 27% in the last 6 months and 33.26% year-to-date return, showcasing some volatility in the stock.

As of now, Swarna Securities holds a market capitalization of 15.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 135.3 & 33.31 respectively, indicating the stock's price range over the past year.

Swarna Securities Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00.01-100%-0.01+100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03+8%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+108.49%0.01+74.28%
Total Operating Expense0.10.07+34.17%0.07+43.08%
Operating Income-0.1-0.06-55.92%-0.08-24.55%
Net Income Before Taxes0.260.24+7.91%0.24+4.74%
Net Income0.220.2+9.52%0.21+3%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.720.65+9.98%0.7+3.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.22Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

