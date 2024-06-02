Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3% YOY

Swarna Securities Q4 Results Live : Swarna Securities announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 100% compared to the same period last year. The profit also saw a modest rise of 3% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue took a hit with a decline of 100%, while the profit managed to increase by 9.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed no change quarter-on-quarter but rose by 8% year-on-year, indicating potential cost management strategies by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the revenue challenges in the last quarter, the company's operating income decreased by 55.92% sequentially and 24.55% year-on-year, reflecting a tough quarter for Swarna Securities.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.72, marking a 3.43% increase from the previous year, which could be a positive sign for investors.

In terms of market performance, Swarna Securities delivered -5.47% return in the last 1 week, while showing impressive gains of 27% in the last 6 months and 33.26% year-to-date return, showcasing some volatility in the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Swarna Securities holds a market capitalization of ₹15.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹135.3 & ₹33.31 respectively, indicating the stock's price range over the past year.

Swarna Securities Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0.01 -100% -0.01 +100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 +8% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.01 +108.49% 0.01 +74.28% Total Operating Expense 0.1 0.07 +34.17% 0.07 +43.08% Operating Income -0.1 -0.06 -55.92% -0.08 -24.55% Net Income Before Taxes 0.26 0.24 +7.91% 0.24 +4.74% Net Income 0.22 0.2 +9.52% 0.21 +3% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.72 0.65 +9.98% 0.7 +3.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.22Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!